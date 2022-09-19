Cardiorespiratory endurance is great for your health

There are times one climbs a flight of stairs and feels that their lungs are on fire. For some, the heart palpitations will be at their highest and will seek to rest. For others, their muscles hurt so bad they feel as though a fire were lit in their muscles. That can happen to anyone, regardless of size and age. However, these point to ailing fitness and the need to better one’s cardiovascular and respiratory health.

That is why cardiorespiratory endurance is important as it is the level at which one’s heart, lungs, and muscles work together when one is exercising for an extended period of time. When that happens, it shows that your cardiorespiratory organs are in top notch condition.

At top notch endurance, one’s lungs and heart are better able to use oxygen which allows for them to work out for longer hours without tiring. As such, knowing your endurance level is crucial to monitor your overall health because good endurance shows excellent overall health. One fool-proof way of improving cardiorespiratory endurance is through regular exercising.

Brisk walking and jogging

Either of these workouts will help one increase their cardiovascular and respiratory endurance because the lungs, heart and muscles are intensely worked.

“The workout could either be done at low or high intensive mode. For starters, there is no need to worry because even at low intensity but done for longer times can help you achieve desired fitness levels as well as improved endurance,” Lydia Kaitesi, a fitness trainer says.

Stationary running and jumping

The workout starts with one jogging in one spot for 30 seconds or 20 repetitions. Thereafter, start lifting your knees as high as possible coupled with raising the foot off the ground in a bid to touch the bottom,” Brian Kasasa, a sports scientist shares. Do the two leg lifting activities for 30 seconds as well before returning to stationary jogging. Additionally, lifting the leg and foot must be done for both legs concurrently. For a beginner, the workout can be done in low intensity but the tempo must increase as the fitness level increases.

Running

Though highly aerobic, running also cuts across as a cardiorespiratory endurance building workout that makes the participant’s left ventricle thicker than one who lives an inactive life. “When one runs, the heart and lungs work harder to ensure that the body receives oxygen which is later transferred to the muscles to aid the workout. As the cycle continues, cardiorespiratory endurance is built as well as fitness. That said, if you prefer running in the morning, dress appropriately to avoid any respiratory diseases that arise from extreme coldness. Additionally, wear the right foot wear to ensure your feet are well protected,” Kaitesi says.

Burpees

The thought of arising in an instant is somewhat daunting for some people. However, with burpees, you will need to do that at some point of the activity if you are to gain from it. The benefits are increased general body strength and obviously endurance. “The workout starts with jumping from a standing position while lifting your arms then once you return to starting position, the hands drop to the floor to allow you assume a plank position. Thereafter, jump back into standing position and jump up again,” Kasasa shares. The cycle continues and with all the moves involved, one cannot fail to exercise their lungs, heart and muscles. A plus to this is that weight loss is tackled while strength is also improved.

When doing these workouts, it is important that one does not hold their breathe but breathe deeply. Otherwise, the lungs will be denied the ability to inhale and exhale thus get exercised better.

“That then affects the blood because it will not have as much oxygen as the muscles that are working hard need. That will, therefore, make you tire fast because the muscles are starved,” Kaitesi says.

Additionally, try to do each of these workouts for at least one minute. “That may not be possible for a beginner but that should be a walk in the park as fitness improves. It is also possible to surpass the one minute mark with time. As you work out, take a 30 second rest in between each workout,” Kasasa says. With time, not only will weight loss and fitness become possible but also cardiorespiratory endurance built.

An added advantage of doing these work outs is that you do not need many workout equipment. That means you can do them from anywhere and at any time. They are also ideal for people that do not have large chunks of time to devote to exercising.