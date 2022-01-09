Causes of a cracked tongue and treatment options

Sometimes, one may realise their tongue has a crack and abnormal pigmentation which may not be painful or uncomfortable, but different from the normal pink and smooth tongue.

This condition is scientifically known as plicate or scrotal tongue and since sometimes it is not painful and does not pose any health threat, many tend to ignore it.

Prossy Nabukeera, 28, says she cannot recall when her tongue started having fissures but only discovered them one day while looking in the mirror. She says friends advised that it may have been caused by a fungal infection and it is for this reason she visited a doctor.

However, even after taking medication, the condition persisted. She adds that save for her tongue looking different, she does not feel any pain or discomfort.

“It does not look right but I have nothing to do about it,” she says.

Doctor John Kakande, a dentist, says the common cause of these fissures is yeast that can also manifest in the form of a patch or swelling of the tongue.

“When you see swellings and patches on the tongue, consult your doctor as soon as possible to examine the symptoms and confirm this type of problem,” he says.

Kakande adds that the condition is not contagious although at one point someone may experience sensitivity to some substances such as hot food, tea and spiced foods, among others.

If it is not a yeast infection, he says, it may be hereditary. In this case, it is normal and does not need any medical attention. However, the condition although without a specific cause, can also be linked to other factors that may include:

Down syndrome

A fissured tongue is sometimes associated with certain syndromes, particularly Down syndrome. This is because people with Down syndrome may have a large tongue or an average size tongue and a small upper jaw that makes their tongue too large for their mouth and these are prone to many mouth syndromes, including a fissured tongue.

Prossy Kawalya, a mother to 14-year-old child with Down syndrome says this condition started when her son was around six years and has persisted till now. She adds that they started as small spots and went on increasing over time.

Save for encouraging him to brush and keep the usual oral hygiene routine, Kawalya says doctors did not give them any special medication.

Diabetes

Dr Jimmy Muwanga, a general physician, says diabetes affects all age groups and is among the leading causes of some illnesses or disorders including a fissured tongue. He adds that oral lesions that are not caused by candida infection have been reported to occur in patients with diabetes. These include fissured tongue, irritation fibroma and traumatic ulcers, among others.

Trauma and malnutrition

Vitamins and mineral deficiencies may have a role to play in the formation of fissured tongue according to Muwanga. Iron deficiency anemia, deficiencies of Vitamin B2, folic acid, Vitamin B12 and zinc can cause a burning sensation of the tongue and other tongue disorders that may also include fissures.

“A diet rich in greens and fruits can help to correct vitamin deficiency, causing relief. It is also advisable for one suffering from a cracked tongue to include in probiotics in their diet to reduce yeast infection, a frequent risk in the case of cracked tongue,” he says.

Muwanga says an incorrect diet that causes deficiency of vitamins and minerals, over-use of chili, curry powder, pepper or other spicy foods, extremely hot food are other reasons why these grooves may appear on the tongue.

Teeth grinding (Bruxism)

Some people have a habit of grinding their teeth either knowingly or unknowingly and this may also cause cracks or fissures on the tongue. This often happens when is asleep and can also cause other oral disorders such as flattened and fractured teeth, worn out enamel, and tight jaw muscles, among others. Muwanga says in this case, one should treat the bruxism or find ways to stop grinding their teeth.

Smoking

Smoking is a chronic habit caused by a nicotine addiction that is naturally present in tobacco. This usually causes numerous changes in the whole body including the mouth, tongue and teeth. These can be seriously affected if one habitually consumes cigarettes.

“Tobacco can cause cavities in the mouth, stains on the teeth, bad breath known as halitosis, spots on the palate, cancer in the oral cavity, among other disorders,” says Muwanga.

It can also change the appearance of the tongue and favour the appearance of cracks in the mouth.

Remedies

As earlier noted, there is no specific remedy for fissures but some home remedies and common practices can help to curb the situation. These include herbs such as neem and mint leaves crushed into a paste can help.

Oral hygiene

Doctor Kakande advises that before anything, a person suffering from fissures should take care of his or her oral hygiene, including cleaning the tongue while brushing. He adds that sometimes a fissured tongue may be accompanied by bad breath, hence a need to use a peroxide toothpaste to remove bacteria that may accumulate in the fissures.

Note

People have many tiny spots on their tongues that are crucial for taste and sensation. But spots that are unusual in colour, size or appearance could be the signs of a health problem.

Unusual spots can have a range of causes, from tongue injuries to an infection. They often go away without treatment but can sometimes be a symptom of a more serious medical condition, such as scarlet fever or tongue cancer, hence the need to consult your doctor.

If a person has other symptoms, or if the spots bleed or become more painful, they may need treatment.