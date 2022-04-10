Causes of alopecia and how to deal with it

Hair plays a big cosmetic role for both men and women, this is why hair loss affects both genders psychologically, causing depression in case of complete and patchy hair loss.

According to Dr Haruna Nsubuga, a trichologist at Unity Skin Clinic in Kampala, once you have thinning, brownish, brittle hair or start balding, you must see a specialist who will examine and identify the cause for your hair loss and provide appropriate treatment.

Richard Karenzi, started losing hair in 2012 when he was only 22 years old. At first, he thought it was a nutritional problem so he took supplements that boost hair growth but there was no change.

His father, he says, ‘‘I think it is genetics since my father also started balding at an early age. I now always shave my head to disguise my baldness.’’

Although there are several causes of hair loss, the most common is genetics, as in Karenzi’s case. However, whereas some causes are natural, 80 per cent of African women owe their hair loss to bad hair practices.

Natural causes

If your parents have a history of balding at an early age, this is likely to affect you as well. However, according to Dr Nsubuga, not all children will suffer this genetic early hair loss.

‘‘Balding may start from the front and the crown although some may retain their back hair in case of men and in women, the balding usually starts at the centre of the head,’’ he says.

Among other natural causes of hair loss are autoimmune diseases where your own immune system attacks its own cells. There are incidents when the immune system attacks the hair cells causing thinning and eventually hair loss in a particular area.

Dr Martin Nsubuga, an endocrinologist, says men and women with diseases such as thyroid disease, diabetes or arthritis can have patches of hair loss, which are sometimes mistaken for ringworm.

“These patches of hair loss can be all over the scalp or occur in particular areas such as the beard, eyebrows, the private parts or wherever one has hair. In severe cases, if this condition is not treated, one can lose hair everywhere on the body, including the eyelashes, and this is known as alopecia areata,’’ he says.

Thyroid

Another cause, Dr Nsubuga says, are thyroid problems such as hypothyroidism where the metabolic hormones produced by the thyroid are insufficient and the nutrients are not metabolised for the body to utilise. If the nutrients required for hair growth are not metabolised, one will end up with thinning hair, brittle nails and dry skin.

Also, both physical and psychological stress such as anxiety, depression, overworking and pregnancy can cause hair loss. Other diseases include viral, fungal or bacterial infections that affect hair follicles (roots) where the hair strands grow. Once the follicle is damaged, hair may not be able to grow again in that area.

Medications

People on certain treatments such as chemotherapy used to treat cancer usually lose their hair as the drugs affect the hair growth process but the hair usually grows back once the medication is stopped. Trauma to the scalp such as burns and scalds, motor accidents or pulling out hair from the follicle can also lead to hair loss.

Some nutritional factors can also contribute to hair loss. If you are not eating food that is rich in nutrients that are responsible for hair growth, you are likely to develop poor quality hair that is thin, brownish and not as curly as it should be; such hair breaks easily.

Bad practices

African hair is naturally strong, curly and easily coils. According to Dr Nsubuga, many African women refuse to accept this fact so they try as much as possible to straighten their hair.

In the process of making the hair straight, they end up damaging the scalp and hair follicles. Relaxing hair using chemicals containing sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide burns and weakens the hair strands, follicles and the scalp leading to hair loss with time.

“A number of women use hair relaxers and because they do not know how to use the relaxers, they end up with burns on the scalp. This causes scars on the scalp and wherever there is a scar, hair growth is hindered due to damage to the hair follicles,” he says.

He, therefore, recommends that relaxing one’s hair should be done at an interval of not less than 12 weeks. Also, relaxing hair with a hot comb is not safe. This is because heat denatures hair, making it prone to breaking. Blow drying is also discouraged since it uses heat while combing.

Plaiting

Using freezing chemicals that causes hair to fall (commonly referred to as baby hair) and other styling methods if over used will damage hair follicles in the long run and lead to loss of hair.

Plaiting that makes the skin look tightly pulled causes sores and bumps, itching and eventually hair loss, especially at the hairline.

Shampoo is meant to break down oils in the hair because if it is too oily, it is likely to cause dandruff but African hair is naturally dry. So, many African women do not know when to shampoo their hair and they do it daily which robs the hair of natural moisture. Once the hair loses moisture, it easily breaks. Therefore, shampooing should be done at least once in two weeks.

According to Dr Nsubuga, men have a habit of continuously shaving their hair too close to the skin that they do not want to see any pop out in terms of hair growth. With time, one will start losing hair because the hair follicles become traumatised by the frequent shaving.

Treatment options

Treatment for hair loss depends on the cause of the problem and how severe it is. Different causes require different approaches but most importantly, treating the cause.

In the case of autoimmune diseases, the immune system has to be suppressed, treat thyroid problems, get food supplements rich in collagen, vitamin B7 (Biotin) and once they are treated, the hair will grow again.

‘‘One may require hair rejuvenating procedures such as a Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in which your own blood platelets are injected into the scalp to reverse hair loss and grow new hair,’’ Dr Nsubuga recommends.

Stem cells can also be used to stimulate hair growth as they help make copies of hair to give it more density. The cells from the bone marrow and are injected into the scalp to help replicate the hair cells.

For people whose hair follicles have been completely damaged or scarred, the above methods cannot solve the problem so one usually needs a transplant.

‘‘Here, you donate your own hair because we all have different DNA. Hair is transplanted from one part of the head that has density to another part that was damaged and then it is boosted up for growth with stem cells,’’ Dr Nsubuga says, adding that hair from the back of the head is usually resistant to hair loss and in most cases, it is what the specialists use during a transplant.

Routine care

● For women, it is important to refrain from practices that are known to cause hair damage and loss but most importantly, use a big toothed comb and only comb your hair immediately after washing it

● Dr Nsubuga says one should avoid shampooing their hair every day. If your hair is oily, shampoo it at least once every two weeks. You can also condition your hair using conditioners that add moisture to the hair. Using hair masks such as avocado, egg-white is also recommended.

● Most natural foods contain Biotin (vitamin B7) so it important to eat a balanced diet as well as foods that are rich in collagen.

● Avoid traumatising the hair by shaving too close to the skin. If you want a shave, it should be once a month or better, trim the hair instead.