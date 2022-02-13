Choosing the best health policy

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • A good health insurance policy would usually cover expenses made towards doctor consultation fees, costs towards medical tests, ambulance charges, hospitalisation costs and even post-hospitalisation recovery costs to a certain extent.

Health or medical policy is an insurance cover that provides the insured with payment of benefits owing to injury or disease. Ernest Bazanye, an actuary at Kenbright Actuarial and Financial Services, says health insurance protects one from the risk of loss of income in payment for medical expenses due to inpatient or outpatient admissions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.