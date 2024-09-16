Choosing the right formula for a baby

I recently had a baby, but my breasts are dry. What is the best formula milk to give my baby? Juliet

Dear Juliet,

In the first three to four days after the baby is born, the mother produces a yellow type of breastmilk called colostrum. This colostrum is very concentrated, and although the volume produced is very small, it is packed with rich nutrients, immune factors, and promotes tissue repair. Colostrum also has a mild laxative effect, which helps the baby pass their first stool, called meconium, and clears excess bilirubin, preventing jaundice.

A mother needs to start breastfeeding early (within 30 minutes of delivery) and frequently (every two to three hours) to establish proper milk production. When the baby is put to the breast, milk production following the milk let-down reflex will occur, bringing in more milk. Giving artificial feeds can prevent the milk let-down reflex and may lead to reduced milk production.