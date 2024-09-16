Choosing the right formula for a baby
What you need to know:
I recently had a baby, but my breasts are dry. What is the best formula milk to give my baby? Juliet
Dear Juliet,
In the first three to four days after the baby is born, the mother produces a yellow type of breastmilk called colostrum. This colostrum is very concentrated, and although the volume produced is very small, it is packed with rich nutrients, immune factors, and promotes tissue repair. Colostrum also has a mild laxative effect, which helps the baby pass their first stool, called meconium, and clears excess bilirubin, preventing jaundice.
A mother needs to start breastfeeding early (within 30 minutes of delivery) and frequently (every two to three hours) to establish proper milk production. When the baby is put to the breast, milk production following the milk let-down reflex will occur, bringing in more milk. Giving artificial feeds can prevent the milk let-down reflex and may lead to reduced milk production.
Mothers are advised to drink plenty of fluids, manage stress, and eat a balanced diet to help produce more milk. If despite these measures, the milk still fails to come, it is important to contact a post-natal clinic for help rather than resorting to artificial feeds, which can be expensive and may not provide the best nutrition for the baby.