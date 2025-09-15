Choosing the right toothbrush

Throughout history, human beings have invented and reinvented tools to clean their teeth. This has morphed from bone picks to chewing sticks, to the conventional toothbrush and now, electric toothbrushes. All these have been designed to meet particular needs.

Currently, we have a variety of options on the market with various providers promising different benefits. It can be a bit overwhelming for one to choose a good toothbrush, but it needn’t be. Teeth do not require vigorous scrubbing to get clean.

Bristle hardness

The average person needs a toothbrush that is neither too soft nor too hard. If you use a toothbrush that is too hard, you are likely to cause loss of the tooth layer, which creates abrasive lesions and can cause sensitivity to varying degrees. In addition, it can damage your gums, causing them to recede.

On the other hand, using a toothbrush that is too soft will lead to inefficient cleaning of the teeth, resulting in plaque buildup, calculus formation, and tooth decay. A toothbrush with medium-hard bristles offers the double benefit of effective cleaning without damaging your oral tissues.

Soft-bristled toothbrushes are recommended for people with severe gum disease or those who are post-operative, to minimise trauma to the soft tissues and make cleaning more comfortable. Hard-bristle toothbrushes are usually recommended for those with teeth prone to staining, such as heavy coffee and tea drinkers or smokers, because they help remove tough stains through additional abrasive strength.

Other factors to consider

•Bristle shape: Multidirectional bristles are preferred over flat ones as they clean a wider surface area, including hard-to-reach interproximal areas.

•Handle design: The handle is the part of the toothbrush that one holds when cleaning teeth. Handles designed to optimise grip strength are better than smooth ones. Optimised handles often include contours or bumps to increase friction.

•Manual or electric: The choice is mostly personal preference. Although it is generally accepted that automated devices clean better, research does not definitively support this. Manual toothbrushes, when used correctly, clean just as efficiently, and electric toothbrushes, if used incorrectly, can perform poorly.

Exceptional cases include individuals with limited mobility, where electric toothbrushes may be more effective. Balance quality with affordability, as there are fairly affordable brands that offer better ergonomic design than some high-end brands. Do not forget to change your toothbrush every three months and after recovering from a cold.



