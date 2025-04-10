Collective effort reducing maternal mortality in West Nile

She had made up her mind. The journey from Kiryandongo to Nebbi would be long, nearly 200 kilometers, but she believed it was her best chance. A safe delivery, a future with her child—that was the promise she held onto as she traveled left home that early Monday morning last month. But Janet Lekuru never made it back home. Her newborn, barely a month old, will never know the woman who risked everything to bring her into the world. This heart-wrenching account of Lekuru’s death was shared by Dr. Justine Okwairwoth, the Nebbi District Health Officer, during the inception meeting of the PROTECT SRHR project in Nebbi District last month. The project is a collective effort aimed at improving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services across the West Nile region. The conference room, packed with cultural leaders, local officials, health experts, and humanitarian workers, fell silent. The weight of her words settled over them like a heavy cloud. Lekuru’s is not the only story of a woman who has succumbed to maternal death, or ‘the death of a pregnant mother due to complications related to pregnancy, underlying conditions worsened by the pregnancy or management of these conditions.”

Take care of the children

For John Opiro, a father of three from Terego District, the pain of maternal mortality is personal. His wife, Maria, died giving birth to their fourth child at home because the nearest health centre was over 15 kilometers away. By the time he found transport, it was too late. “She was in pain, and I could see her slipping away, but I had no way to help her,” Opiro recalls. “She told me to take care of our children before she passed. I don’t want any other man to go through what I did.” Opiro’s story is one of many, illustrating the desperate need for accessible maternal health services in rural communities. His newborn survived, but Maria’s absence has left a void in their family—one that no policy or programme can ever truly fill. Many young people - women, refugees and other vulnerable groups - barely access SRH services. Across West Nile, countless women face insurmountable barriers to quality maternal care. Some must travel for hours in labour, hoping to find a midwife at the end of the road. Others deliver in the dim glow of paraffin lamps, in homes where traditional birth attendants do what they can with what little they have. The numbers paint a grim picture: according to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022, approximately 189 women die per 100,000 live births due to pregnancy-related complications. The World Health Organisation estimated that every day in 2023, over 700 women died from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth with a maternal death occurring almost every two minutes in 2023, globally. In Uganda, Busoga region remains one of the most affected areas, with a maternal mortality ratio of 93 per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality at 28 per 1,000, both above the national averages,” According to the Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, who attributed the high figures to low family planning uptake (28.6%) and rampant teenage pregnancies. “Too many women embark on desperate journeys in search of medical care, only to find health facilities stretched beyond capacity—understaffed maternity wards, shortages of essential medical supplies, and infrastructure that simply cannot keep up with the demand,” Dr. Okwairwoth lamented. “These challenges are not new, yet each maternal death reminds us of how far we still have to go.” Dr. Emmanuel Onapae, the Nebbi District Medical Superintendent, re-echoed the concern. “Our hospitals are overwhelmed. We need more trained health workers, stronger community health systems, and better infrastructure to stop this from happening over and over again.”

Closing the Gap

The PROTECT SRHR project, funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is attempting to change this reality. Led by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and supported by four other organizations, the initiative aims to bridge the gaps in maternal and reproductive health services across six districts: Pakwach, Maracha, Koboko, Terego, Yumbe, and Nebbi. By strengthening community health structures, expanding access to family planning, and ensuring that women, youth, and adolescents receive adequate care at every stage of their sexual and reproductive health journey, the project hopes to turn the tide. “The long-term goal is a West Nile where every individual—regardless of age, gender, disability, or background—can access their fundamental sexual and reproductive health rights,” said Herbert Mugumya, the Team Lead for the PROTECT SRHR project.

Uganda’s Stand

Uganda has made progress in reducing maternal mortality, but challenges remain. The Ministry of Health reported progress, with the national maternal mortality ratio dropping from 336 to 189 deaths per 100,000 live births and neonatal deaths decreasing from 27 to 22 per 1,000 live births. Although the country’s maternal mortality rate has declined over the past two decades, it still lags behind nations such as Rwanda and Ethiopia, where community-based interventions have significantly reduced deaths. “The country is making strides through various initiatives but without sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure and the training of skilled birth attendants, the gap will remain,” Dixon Odur, a Communications Manager at the International Rescue Committee, says, adding ‘Government efforts, alongside development partners, continue to push for universal health coverage and better maternal health services. But for many women, those changes are not coming fast enough.” On Tuesday, the country launched a year-long national campaign to fight preventable maternal and newborn deaths. The initiative coincides with the country's observance of World Health Day, under the theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures Helping Every Woman and Baby Survive.’ At the launch, Dr Mwebesa said the campaign seeks to strengthen maternal and newborn health services, raise awareness, and promote community engagement to save lives. But for Lekuru who made the journey and never returned, reforms arrive too late. Her story lingers as a stark reminder that behind every policy, every programme, and every funding decision, there are real lives at stake. And somewhere, at this very moment, another woman is beginning her own uncertain journey—hoping that this time, the ending will be different. This is why the fight for better maternal health services continues. Because no woman should have to risk her life to bring another into the world.

