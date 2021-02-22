Common diet myths

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Don’t eat carbs after lunch

Carbohydrates are the first choice of energy for your brain and muscles. You need carbs throughout the day in order to fuel your body. However, it is important to remember portion sizes when eating carbs and trying to pick complex carbohydrates over simple ones. Eating proper portion sizes allows you to eat carbs throughout the day and have a steady supply of energy.

Stay away from fat if you want to lose weight

For people who are looking to lose weight, one of the big misunderstandings is that they need to cut out all fat. However, fat is an important part of your diet because it adds satiety to meals and helps to keep you full. The fats that you do not want to stay away from include omega-3’s and monounsaturated fats. Good sources of these include fish, nuts, avocados, flaxseed and plant based oils such as olive oil.

Salads are the best option for weight loss

Salads are not necessarily the best option for healthy weight loss. Some tips for improving your salad are to pick proteins such as chicken, fish or shrimp that is grilled instead of fried. Also, be weary of “extras” in salads, such as bacon, cheese or fried onions. Always make sure to load up your salad with veggies or fruit and healthy fat, such as avocados and nuts.

Avoid snacking

“Eating a balanced snack in between meal times can keep you feeling satisfied throughout the day and, therefore, it can help you to avoid overeating at meal times. A balanced snack consists of a carbohydrate and a protein, such as a banana and peanut butter, a carb and a fat, such as crackers and cheese, or a protein and a fat, such as turkey pepperoni and almonds.

It is more expensive to eat healthy

Dietitians tell their clients that “it is expensive to eat healthy when it is convenient, but with planning and preparation you can eat healthier and even cut down on grocery costs”. They also warn clients to watch for health labels, such as “gluten free”, as these products are typically more expensive.

Rule of thumb

Diet myths are so widespread. The rule of thumb for diet myths is that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Source: rbitzer.com