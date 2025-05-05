Common eye cancers, risk factors

Although relatively rare, eye cancers are becoming an emerging public health concern in Uganda, particularly among children and immunocompromised individuals. Recent advancements in surgical oncology and public awareness campaigns, spearheaded by institutions such as the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), have brought renewed hope to affected patients.

However, significant challenges remain. Many Ugandans continue to face delayed diagnoses, limited access to specialised care, and low public awareness about eye cancer symptoms and treatment options.

Retinoblastoma: This is the most frequently diagnosed eye cancer among children in Uganda, usually affecting those below the age of five. Retinoblastoma begins in the retina; the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. It can be hereditary, often passed down through mutations in the RB1 gene, or it may occur sporadically without any family history. Early detection is crucial, as delayed treatment can lead to the loss of the eye or even death. Unfortunately, many Ugandan children are diagnosed at advanced stages due to limited screening and awareness.

Conjunctival Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC): This cancer affects the conjunctiva, the transparent membrane that covers the white part of the eye and inner eyelids. In Uganda, SCC is one of the most common eye cancers in adults, particularly those aged between 20 and 50. Its high prevalence is largely attributed to the country’s elevated HIV rates and prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. People with weakened immune systems, especially those living with HIV/Aids, are significantly more susceptible due to their reduced ability to suppress abnormal cell growth.

Ocular melanoma: Though less common in Uganda, ocular melanoma originates from the melanocytes (cells that produce pigment) in the uveal tract (which includes the iris, ciliary body, and choroid). It is a potentially aggressive cancer that can metastasise rapidly to organs such as the liver and lungs. Because it presents few early symptoms and is difficult to detect without advanced imaging tools, cases in Uganda often go unnoticed until they are far advanced.

Orbital and eyelid tumours: These develop in the tissues surrounding the eyes, including the eyelids and the bony orbit. The most frequently reported types include basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and sebaceous gland carcinoma. Such tumours may appear as persistent lumps, sores that do not heal, changes in skin colour, or loss of eyelashes. They are often misdiagnosed or dismissed as benign eye conditions due to limited expertise in ocular oncology across most health facilities.

Risk factors

Certain individuals inherit faulty genes that predispose them to eye cancers. In particular, mutations in the RB1 gene are strongly linked to retinoblastoma. Children with a family history of eye cancers are at a higher risk. Additionally, in some Ugandan communities where consanguineous marriages (between close relatives) are practised, the likelihood of inheriting such genetic mutations may be increased, further elevating the risk for hereditary cancers.

Immunosuppression

A compromised immune system reduces the body’s ability to fight off abnormal cell changes, making HIV-positive individuals especially prone to cancers such as conjunctival SCC and Kaposi’s sarcoma, which can affect the eyelids and orbit. HIV co-infection with viruses like HPV further amplifies the risk.

Excessive UV radiation

Given Uganda’s location near the equator, residents are exposed to intense sunlight throughout the year. This chronic exposure to UV radiation is a significant risk factor for eye cancers, particularly those involving the conjunctiva and eyelids. Outdoor workers, such as farmers, fishermen, and boda-boda riders, are among the most affected, especially if they do not use protective eyewear like sunglasses or wide-brimmed hats.

Environmental carcinogens

Indoor air pollution is a serious but under-recognised contributor to eye problems in Uganda. The widespread use of charcoal and firewood for cooking in poorly ventilated kitchens exposes individuals to smoke and harmful chemicals that can irritate or damage the eyes over time. Furthermore, the traditional use of unregulated herbal remedies, eye powders, or ointments can introduce carcinogens directly to the eye or cause chronic inflammation that leads to cancerous changes.

Human Papillomavirus

Some strains of HPV are known to contribute to cancer development in mucous membranes, including the conjunctiva. In Uganda, HPV infections often occur alongside HIV, creating a dual risk. This is especially concerning for immunocompromised individuals, who lack the immune defenses to suppress virus-driven tumor growth.

Limited access to quality eye care

Many benign eye conditions, such as cysts, papillomas, or conjunctival growths, can progress to cancer if left untreated. Unfortunately, most Ugandans have limited access to trained ophthalmologists or oncologists, particularly in rural areas. As a result, early warning signs of eye cancer are frequently missed, and patients often present to health facilities only after tumors have become visibly disfiguring or vision-threatening.

Authored by Dr. Jackson Orem.

The writer is the executive director, Uganda Cancer Institute







