Common mistakes made at home

The Covid-19 pandemic has curtailed some movements, made impossible one too many gatherings and many have resorted to making do at home. Exercising is part of the make-do bracket and many are making progress. However, the curve does not agree with all as some are making grave mistakes.

Process mistakes

People are in desperate desire to attain given goals such as a better shape that they skip the adaptation. Case in point is when one starts exercise today and the next day they want to run 5km.

“Exercising does not work that way. For example, if one wants to run, they should start by running 1/2km and walking the other half, then progress to two km. However, when one jumps into the deep straight away, chances are very high that they will suffer exhaustion. That easily kills their desire to continue working out,” Brian Kasasa, a sports scientist shares.

Another issue is about delving into exercising without preparing the body. “Warming up is very important before one starts an exercise. While this is emphasised in gyms or when one is working with an instructor, some people working alone do not have the discipline to warm up before they start the core exercises. That leads to injuries, some of which are life threatening,” Joseph Wabwire, a fitness coach shares

Self-prescription

Not every exercise is ideal for everyone for several reasons, such as fitness level, body ability, and preference.

However, Kasasa says some people could join an exercise type simply because they loved the sight of others doing it.

“For example, if someone watched an aerobics class and liked how agile the people are, even before trying to see if it works for them, they sign up for membership and are doing two straight hours at a fast rate,” he says.

“However, it does not always work that way because there is need to test the waters or even talk to a trainer. That is because you might have an ailment such as hypertension that needs monitoring before you can indulge in some workouts.”

For others, Kasasa says, there is need to consult a trainer because some workouts, such as weight lifting need guidance on how to do them, such as how to incorporate rest days into your regimen. It is also a waste of money to subscribe and then drop off a few days into the programme simply because it does not suit your tastes.

Posture mistakes

Every exercise is done a certain way and a deviation will lead to damaging your body or not getting all the benefits you would from the workout.

For example, when doing planks, Kasasa says some people tend to keep their bottoms high while the back is flat which distorts the body posture.

“In so doing, they injure the spinal cord because as one does planks, the spine is supposed to be flat – bottoms and back at the same level. Ultimately, one will suffer with back pain as well as fail to get the benefits of the work out,” he says.

Another instance is when doing squats, the knees and toes must be at the same level. However, for some, the knees go beyond the toes; kneeling before they can squat which puts a lot of pressure on the adapters.

In so doing, the quads will break thus injuries. That is why one will move away from doing such an exercises complaining of constant injuries yet the problem is in posture.

Equipment

Some people when advised to carry weights, unfortunately, some start with heavy ones such as 10kg because their body build is big or heavy.

“One’s body weight does not determine the weights they use but their ability. Therefore, they must start slowly, say with a plain bar, then a kg weight working progressively,” Wabwire shares.

Another mistake is carrying weights when they are alone yet it is grave because at times, the muscles get tired while carrying. “When there is no one to help you lower it yet your muscles are worn out, you will end up releasing the weight and it could hit your chest or the neck. In those instances, you might sustain chest injuries if the chest is hit or you could die, if the neck is the culprit,” he explains.

Shoe type

There are different shoes for jogging, walking, running, football and so forth.

However, Kasasa says some people use the wrong shoe type for a certain activity, which could lead to injuries such as ankle spraining or sliding.

