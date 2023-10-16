Confronting breast cancer

Breast cancer is the type of cancer that starts from the breast or breast cells. It usually starts as one breast cell that abnormally grows into a cancer cell and with time makes a swelling after an accumulation of the cells.

This type of cancer is the second common cancer in women after cervical cancer and in 2020 alone, a total of 2,639 people were diagnosed with this cancer.

Despite being fatal, Dr Noleb Mugisha, an oncologist at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), remarks that the cancer is very curable once detected and treated early enough.

The signs and symptoms of this cancer include; thickening part of the breast, the skin at the breast that looks like an orange peel, sunken nipple, changes in breast size, bloody discharge, a lump in the armpit or breast. Some of the risk factors of catching breast cancer include; getting older, having a family history of cancer, those who delay their first conception up to the age of 40 years, people on hormone replacement therapy, being overweight, a sedentary lifestyle and alcohol consumption.

Diagnosis and treatment

There are different types of breast cancer but these require a professional classification. Besides the biopsy, you might be required to do an ultrasound, computed tomography (CT scan) or X-ray to determine how far the cancer has spread.

Dr Mugisha says, “Different types of breast cancer respond to different treatment modalities. After the doctor takes a sample from the lump for examination, the type and stage of cancer will be identifies and thereafter, a personalised treatment plan will be drawn for every patient.”

A patient diagnosed with breast cancer can undergo treatment modalities such as a surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormonotherapy depending on the stage and type of breast cancer as well as their medical conditions.

Cancer patients, even after completing their treatment are usually followed up for the rest of their life in order to catch any re-occurrences as early as possible.

The challenges

A research done by Dr Moses Galukande, a general surgeon at the department of surgeyr in the school of Medicine, Makerere University College of Heakth Sciences, reveals that most women that tested positive for breast cancer waited at least 12 months to get screened.

“One may come after a minimum of six months after the initial tests because they did not have the money or they tried other remedies.”

It was also discovered that some patients try to avoid cancer treatments because they are afraid of surgery and chemotherapy. because the effects tend to be painful and uncomfortable. Even with better and less painful options such as hormonal therapy among others, not many can access them because they are costly.

Radiotherapy, which needs up to 25 consistent sessions may prove difficult especially for those who live far from the hospital.

There is no specific type or duration of treatment for cancers because different individuals react to treatment differently. Everyone therefore, requires different treatment modalities.

Advances

Initially, breast cancer treatment used to be generalised but the newest advance in cancer treatment today is that there is personalised treatment for every individual.

Dr Mugisha says, “We believe that every case is different so we harvest cancer cells from every individual to help us know which particular treatment kills the cancer cells of that individual. This is very effective treatment with minimal side effects.”

Bras

According to Dr Kenneth Muganga, a medical officer at AAR, bras, if worn for a long time without washing can only give you fungus or other hygiene-related infections but not cancer.

Some women still keep their money between their bra and breasts and the doctors question the hygiene of money because it goes through many unclean hands, but not cancer.

Mammogram

Dr Galukande says that some people still believe a mammogram or even a biopsy causes or spreads cancer. Dr Galukande, remarks that when the breast is thick, a mammogram (X-ray picture of the breast used to detect breast cancer) may not help to identify cancer cells even when they are there. Breasts for younger women tend to be thicker than those for older women. He advises the use of ultrasound and mammogram respectively.

“Women below 35 years are suitable for ultrasounds while those above 35 years are suitable of a mammogram,” he says.

A mammogram currently remains the gold standard for the early detection of breast cancer. Breast compression while getting a mammogram can neither cause cancer nor does it spread it.

Supplements

Dr Meddie Bhiso Wangota, a general practitioner at Prime Medicare, Namuwongo, there is no reliable research that connects supplements directly to cancer. The dietary supplements can be advised if one has low levels of certain nutrients.

“Some hormone treatments for breast and prostate cancer can weaken your bones. So your doctor might prescribe calcium and Vitamin D to protect your bones,” he says.