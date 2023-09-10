Consult a doctor before giving your child steroids

On August 9, on her X platform (formerly known as Twitter), Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a paediatrician, expressed concern about the treatment children receive when they develop a common cold, which is typically viral and self-limiting. She warned parents about the potential dangers excessive steroids to their children, especially when dealing with common ailments such as flu or cough.

“Dear parents, beware of the excessive steroids, also referred to as corticosteroids, given to your children because they can cause Cushing syndrome (Occurs when one’s body makes too much of the hormone cortisol). Some cough medicines contain steroids and could harm your child,” she tweeted, urging parents to stop self-medicating their children as well.

Dr Kitaka notes that some of the common medicines used to treat colds lead to complications such as excessive weight gain, problems with blood pressure and blood sugar and this is because they are a man-made version of hormones, normally produced by the adrenal glands, two small glands found above the kidneys.

“In a situation where there is no paedatrician, it is extremely important that the child is managed by a qualified doctor,” Dr Kitaka advises

About steroids

Dr Osborn Tushabe, a pharmacist at Case Hospital in Kampala, explains that while steroids are hormones found in the human body, steroidal drugs are man-made forms of these hormones.

Dr Tushabe adds that steroidal drugs include prednisolone, dexamethasone, betamethasone, hydrocortisone, fluticasone and mometasone among others, and can be found in many pharmaceutical formulations or dosage forms such as oral formulations in form of tablets and syrups for consumption through the mouth.

Steroidal drugs can also be found in inhalation methods such as sprays and inhalers, administered through the mouth and nose, injectables used through blood vessels, joints, skin, muscles and topical forms applied to the skin such as creams and ointments.

However, Dr Tushabe adds that whereas these hormones help in many body processes such as body growth, development, breakdown of food, immune functions, water balance and sexual characteristics, they also have a negative impact when taken without prescription.

He explains that steroids are known to cause changes in body processes such as food breakdown, formation of body structures, body water retention and so, their increase or decrease in the body can cause disturbances in all these.

“An example is when overusing these drugs causes Cushing syndrome; where a patient on prolonged treatment using these drugs or following abrupt withdrawal from taking these drugs experiences high levels of a hormone called cortisol, leading to rapid weight gain, increased appetite, increased urination, increased drinking, swollen body and increased blood pressure,” Dr Tushabe explains.

Other effects of these drugs include mood changes, anxiety, muscle weakness, tremors, immune suppression and secondary infections.

“Strictly follow dosage recommendations; slowly and timely reducing the dosage other than rapidly withdrawing from the use of these medicines, especially in cases of long-term use,” he says.

He adds that among special populations such as children, the elderly and pregnant women, seeking medical advice in case of any challenges during or after use of steroidal drugs is crucial.

Advice

Dr Kitaka urges parents to focus on helping to ease the child's symptoms until the illness passes.

“Parents can help children feel better by giving them plenty of fluids such as water, electrolyte solutions, fruit juices such as apple juice, and warm soup or lots of milk or yoghurt. This will provide them with energy, vitamin A, vitamin D and fluids,” she says, adding that children may be required to rest for a few days as this helps to prevent fluid loss (dehydration).

Dr Kitaka warns that in case a cold deteriorates into a more serious illness requiring medical attention, a parent must take the child to hospital for further management. She adds that a cold must be differentiated from the flu (a common viral infection that can be deadly, especially in high-risk groups).

Dr Tushabe stresses that steroidal drugs should be used only when needed and usually for shorter durations.

What are common colds?

According to the National Library of Medicine website, signs and symptoms of a common cold reported in young children are those perceived by caretakers.

Objective signs include cough, fever, and sneezing. Subjective symptoms include nasal congestion, feverishness, headache, and sore throat.

Scientists, however, assert that school-aged children may provide a more accurate picture of the symptom profile during colds because they can self-report.

Before giving your child steroids

If your child has previously had a bad reaction to any steroids or other medications, tell your doctor. These medicines weaken the body's natural immune system, so it is important to notify your doctor of any current or recent illnesses or exposure to infection (such as chickenpox).

Before prescribing corticosteroids, the doctor will also find out whether your child has any of the following problems:

● Diabetes or blood sugar problems.

● Stomach or intestine problems.

● Eye problems (for example glaucoma).

● Heart, kidney or liver problems.

● Bone problems (such as weak bones).

● Behavioural problems.

It is still safe for your child to have corticosteroids if they have these conditions, but they may need extra monitoring or closer management by their doctor.