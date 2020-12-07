Could playing in the rain cause malaria?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

As children, we were told not to play in the rain or eat boiled maize to avoid getting malaria. Is there any truth to this? Annet



Dear Annet,

Malaria is a disease that affects all age groups but more commonly children and pregnant women where symptoms are much more severe many times leading to complications and death.

Chilling of the body when a person is incubating malaria may bring on malaria quicker, the more reason this malaria being very common in children may strike the children most after a drizzle has chilled the body.

Anything that causes fever in Uganda is usually confused with malaria and conditions such as a common cold may lead to pneumonia after a rain chill with a child who was coughing getting seriously sick with a high fever among others. Because both a common cold and malaria are very common in children, they may coexist so that a blood check in a child with pneumonia may be found positive for malaria.

Malaria is transmitted by female anopheles’ mosquitoes which breed in stagnant water, which is abundant with increased rainfall during the rainy season.

Maize growing requires the same rains that create stagnant water pools and it is not surprising that increased incidents of malaria coincide with the maize season.





I suffer from hypotension. What can I do to keep in check? Tony

Dear Tony

Hypotension (or low blood pressure) means one’s blood pressure is less than normal (say below 90/60mmhg). Many times, this may be due to another condition such as overdosing with hypertension drugs, a heart problem or a nutritional condition.

However, in some people, this may happen without any other problem making it harmless.

Hypotension may be a blessing since this kind of pressure does not put a strain on the heart, hence reducing the likelihood of heart disease, a major cause of death in humans.

High blood pressure or hypertension is when one’s pressure is higher than normal (greater than 130/85 mmhg).

This is a major cause of death due to its complications on the heart, leading to heart failure or on blood vessels leading to stroke, among other complications.

Sometimes, hypotension may be discovered by accident or when one is having symptoms such as dizziness, headache, light headedness, palpitations, general weakness, digestive disturbances, shortness of breath or failure to concentrate, which usually accompany low blood pressure.

If in such cases there is no found association such as heart failure, anaemia, perpetual, dehydration or nutritional disturbances, it should be taken as a blessing likely to increase ones’ lifespan and left alone.

If it occurs because of another condition or disease, then correcting the condition will make one feel better.

