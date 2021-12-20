Prime

Creative ways to eat vegetables this Christmas

Smoothies are one way to mix a number of vegetables. Photo/www.gettyimages.com.

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • You know that vegetables are good for you and full of nutrients. But sometimes eating enough of them can be hard. Here are a few delicious ways to trick yourself into eating vegetables during this festive season.

Vegetables are an important class of food rich in nutrients, fibre and antioxidants, which boost your health and ward off disease. Incorporating them in your daily meals is usually recommended by dieticians and nutritionists because they help in weight management due to their low calorie and high fibre content.

