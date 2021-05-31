Creative ways to exercise outdoors

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Sweating away on the treadmill is awesome, so is punching at that bag. However, with all the finesse with the machines, the outdoors is also worth exploring. “Apart from taking in the fresh air, there is a lot of room to work from and a lot of creativity that can come from your environment. Besides that, your mental health needs you to get out of those closed doors,” Julius Mugema, a fitness instructor, shares.

Even though you might not have that much space around your house, that small lawn is ample for you so make the most of it. Here are some creative ways to get the best out of your workout, outdoors.

Do repetitions on your running circuit

Doing your repetitions indoors seems the norm. However, Mugema suggests that one could get creative and turn to the things in their environment to perform certain workouts. “For example, do step ups on the stairs, do push-ups on a bench. You could also do these pushups if you have a slope so that your upper body is on the upper side of the slope to create an elevation. For resistance training, tag your resistance band on a pole and start pulling at it,” he suggests. Coupling all these with your running or jogging will give you added benefits and lots of fun.

Turn it into a field day

If you find it boring to bring those workouts you did indoors to the outdoors, then you can create an athletic day. “Creating an exercise session that is filled with athletic drills will surely break the monotony and boredom while adding spice to the workout. These could be football runs, basketball vertical jumps, and netball throws. Alternate these with drills such as squats spanning 20 or 40 seconds of each athletic drill,” Kitui says. She adds that you can slow it a bit or make it very fast depending on your fitness levels.

Make use of that open lawn

Unlike field games, this time a little more creativity is injected into the drill. “Get a water bottle, a back pack and your sneakers then put them at different spots of your lawn to create three different destinations,” Mugema shares. With this, the games can start with one running to one destination and then back to the starting point before going to the next. “Continue going back and forth between the destination and the starting point. However, after the final (third) destination, sprint back to the starting point,” he says.

There are several ways to move among these spots. One of these is one could frog jumping to these destinations and back, sprinting as you return from any destination. “The options are endless and that is what makes exercising outdoors more interesting,” Mugema notes.

Make use of backyard features

Are you in need of skipping a rope but do not have a third person to complete the circuit? That is when turning to that old tree for an anchor makes exercising more interesting. “The step to the lower part of the yard could also help when exercising; replacing that step you need for your aerobics. You could also turn the poles at the tank stand as bars to do pull-ups,” Kitui says.

Create your circuit

If all these creative ways to make outdoor exercising are not good enough, how about venturing into creating a circuit? Yvonne Nakasi shares about how she turned her compound into an adult playground. “Akin to round ball, I marked various places with an exercise for each spot and one has up to 30 seconds to accomplish a drill before moving to the next. The exercises there are planks, squats, rope skipping and press-ups. I look to changing at least every week to give us variety and the chance to exercise different muscle types,” she says.