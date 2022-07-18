Daily activities to work your core

If you have lived on a farm and carted wheelbarrows of farm produce or animal/poultry feeds, you have indeed been working your midsection. Otherwise, how would you have managed to get that weight off the ground? If that seems so labour intensive, which I agree it is, how about lifting that grocery bag from the car to the kitchen counter top? These, although done as part of a daily routine, all work to strengthen our midsection.

Augustine Kasujja, a fitness trainer, says these work well to replace workouts such as crunches and planks. “Not many people can do these. Even when they could, many find them cumbersome as they are not given to working out,” he says.

Kasujja adds that since we use our core in our daily activities, this ultimately helps in stabilising our trunk. “With core strength, making most movements as you go about your day becomes easier. It could be moving your legs, or swinging your arms. All these require your core and with a strong one, injuries are avoided when doing the various activities,” he says.

It, therefore, goes without saying that a weak core is a recipe for injuries say, when climbing a flight of stairs.

As you garner the courage to hit the gym to do some planks and the like, here are some activities that you can capitalise on to strengthen your midsection.

Carrying groceries

Knowing how to make everything work to your advantage is key. Monica Nakyejwe, a fitness coach, says besides working your midsection, carrying your groceries also strengthens your arms and grip.

“Strong triceps and biceps make the activity easier as well as less cumbersome. The best way to go about it is by ensuring the weight is well distributed between your arms as you maintain an upright posture,” she says. Often times, when grocery bags are being packed, the person doing it will only ensure that similar items are put together and nothing is likely to pour. However, when one is intentional about strengthening their core as they carry their grocery bags, there is need to ensure the bags are packed so they are almost of similar weight.

“This way, the weight is evenly distributed to ensure both the left and right are worked evenly,” Nakyejwe says.

Dusting and mopping

Cleaning your house or home is very taxing and surely, not many would look at it as a workout. However, when you are mopping (using a mop with a handle) and dusting, you are engaging the muscles between the shoulders (trapezius), the abdomen and the muscles on the sides of the body (obliques). Kasujja says all these fall in the midsection and the more they work, the stronger the midsection becomes.

“As you mop, dust and clean hard-to-reach places, do your best to keep a flat back to avoid injuries to the back,” he says.

Climbing stairs

Walking, in and of itself, needs a strong core to become less strenuous. It, therefore, goes without saying that for a stronger core, climbing a flight of stairs is an amazing activity. Nakyejwe says as one climbs up, they will work their calfs, quad and glute muscles.

To get more out of this workout, she advises that rather than your toes, use your heels to climb to the next stair.

“This is safer because the weight is better distributed. Additionally, allow the heels to hit the stairs rather than the toes,” she advises.

Stand and sit

For persons whose jobs requires them to sit for long hours, simply standing and then sitting works to strengthen your core.

“The activity engages the calves, quads, glutes and obviously, the midsection. To make it count, be mindful of the fact that you are about to stand and then sit. That allows for the body to prepare for the activity. When mindful, you are also able to listen to your body better, thus knowing where the pains are, which communicates how far you should go with the activity or if you must also see a physiotherapist,” Kasujja says.

Gardening

Kasujja advises us to tend to a small patch of land for say vegetables, spices, herbs or even matooke.

“Be it raking, weeding, planting, and harvesting, gardening is oftentimes a full-body workout because you use your back, shoulders, abs, legs and core,” he says.

While some activities are somewhat inevitable, such as carrying groceries or getting up a flight of stairs to your home, others, such as standing and sitting or looking for a flight of stairs to climb are intentional.