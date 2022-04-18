Defeating malaria is everyone’s responsibility

In Uganda, and much of Sub-Saharan Africa, the fight against Malaria has only just begun. This does not negate the years of struggle and efforts to rid the region of the scourge that has claimed millions of lives and in its wake left untold suffering.

Malaria, the mosquito-borne infectious disease, is a leading cause of ill health in Uganda. It contributes to 30 percent of outpatient visits, 20 percent of hospital admissions, 10 percent of deaths, and costs a family at least Shs32,000 (US$9) per episode of malaria.

The first symptoms of malaria usually appear within 15 days and most people make a full recovery if treated promptly. Left untreated, malaria can progress to severe illness and death within 24 hours.

Uganda is the third highest contributor to malaria cases globally accounting for five per cent of the cases, and the fifth highest contributor to malaria deaths globally (3.5 percent).

Transmission

A highly endemic malaria country, 95 percent of the country has stable high transmission and five percent has unstable transmission. There is also all year round transmission, with two peaks in (May-June and October-November) after rainy seasons. Traditionally, epidemics have occurred in areas of unstable transmission.

“We are the third largest contributor of the malaria burden in the world. We should address malaria in a multi-sectoral manner. It is everyone’s responsibility,” says Jimmy Opigo, the programme manager, National Malaria Control Division.

He adds: “We need to take action against malaria urgently for the reasons you know; the impact on people, on productivity, and our economy”.

Government attributes this grim prospect to global warming, increased population movements, and El Nino phenomena, among other things.

“The geographical position of Uganda means malaria is here for the long haul. We have to step up on the side of prevention and awareness. The resources are inadequate and we have to work with a limited scope of resources. Covid-19 shows us that the private sector is alive, all we have to do is to present our case and account better,” says Dr Charles Ayume, the chairperson of the Parliament’s Health Committee.

“We can end malaria in Africa but we must face the fact that nearly half of the interventions in malaria strategic plans are unfunded. With climate change, fighting malaria and mosquitoes will make it much more difficult,” says Joy Phumaphi Executive Secretary, African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

The cause

“To end malaria,” she adds “we must continuously commit ourselves to the cause of saving lives, by preventing transmission. I say we because we must all do our part as the community, civil society and business leaders”.

Uganda’s official statistics are shared by authorities at Uganda’s Ministry of Health. The picture could be grimmer given the challenges of collecting data in the county and the fact that many people never go to hospitals or report the infections.

Among the existing interventions is the Uganda Malaria Reduction and Elimination Plan (UMRESP 2021-2025). It aims to provide a common framework for the government, its development partners, the private sector and all stakeholders to accelerate nationwide scale up of evidenced‐based malaria reduction and elimination interventions.

By 2025, Uganda intends to reduce malaria morbidity by 50 percent of the 2019 levels. During the same time framework, the country plans to reduce malaria-related mortality by 75 per cent.

The fight, Ministry of Health officials say, will be guided by malaria prevention and curative services, quality of malaria services in private sector, health promotion, robust data and evidence to guide programming among others.

Private sector role

On March 30, different players across the continent convened in Kampala to launch the Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative (ZMBLI) in Uganda which supports the global movement for malaria elimination in Africa.

The aim of the Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative is to mobilise private sector companies in the fight against malaria in Africa in order to achieve a malaria-free continent within a generation.

This programme advocates for stronger political will, increased funding, and more targeted disease elimination responses. It also aims to see Africa’s dedicated business sector use its position to help thousands of people across the continent.

This initiative is part of the continent-wide “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” campaign, launched in 2018 by the 55 African Heads of States at the 31st African Union Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania. The Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative supports the private sector engagement strategy of this pan-African campaign, and is currently being implemented in several countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ghana and Uganda, in partnership with Speak Up Africa and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria.

“Every sector and every individual has a vital role to play to make malaria elimination a reality. The Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative was conceived to specifically target private sector companies and business leaders,” says Carina Ndiaye, the Director of Strategic Operations, Speak Up Africa.

Ecobank Uganda was the first to register its commitment to the ZMBLI initiative in Uganda by joining the Malaria-Free Uganda board and announcing a contribution of Shs427.5m (US$120,000).

“Malaria is actually an emergency; a silent one. Malaria is a social economic issue affecting all of us in one way or another. Malaria does not only impact the health of people in our country but has an impact on our economy and it increases poverty,” says Grace Muliisa, the managing director, Ecobank Uganda.