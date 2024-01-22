Demystifying the Pap smear: Why it is important

The Pap smear method is the most cost-effective means of screening for cervical cancer. The golden standard is used to identify cancer cells. Pap smear tests find abnormal cell changes in your cervix. How often you get a Pap test depends on your age, medical history and results of your last test.

Despite cancer being common, very few women go for screening for fear that the process may be painful and long yet it is actually pain-free and takes a short time. Some women who have done the test share their experience:

Robina Mbabazi

I have done the Pap smear twice. The first time was in 2016 and this was during the cervical cancer awareness month when doctors advised all women who were sexually active to go and screen for the cancer.

On the first visit, I was afraid of the speculum (equipment used to widen the vaginal walls so that the doctor can examine the cervix). It looked so big and I feared I would get bruised but before the process, the doctor calmed my fears.

He said the equipment is adjusted according to the size of one’s vagina. The equipment was also lubricated with a gel and by the time the doctor used it, it was not as rough as I thought it would be. However, there was some discomfort and a little pain although these were bearable and only lasted a short time.

Last year (2023), I went to hospital because I had a delayed period and when it finally came, it did not stop. The doctor recommended that I do a CT scan but he could not see anything so he recommended a pap smear which would help to rule out whether the delayed period was due to an infection or cervical cancer.

The fact is, doctors are trained to carry out the process because again, I was told what to expect and this time, I did not feel any pain.

I advise any woman who is sexually active to go for a Pap smear so that they know whether they are healthy or not. Women should ignore the experiences on google because they are a bit exaggerated.

Bridget Esther Nakalya

I had gone to the field in Luweero District where doctors had organised a medical camp for cervical cancer screening. I had never had interest in screening and was hesitant because I had not taken the HPV vaccine. By the time I knew about the vaccine, I was already sexually active. I feared I would test positive. I did not want to be surprised.

However, with some counselling, the doctor taught me how important it is for me to do the screening. He said if I had the cancer, it would be detected and treated early enough, increasing my chances of survival.

The doctor told me about the equipment that he would use to open my cervix a bit wider to enable him clearly see inside. I was wearing trousers so I had to undress and lay on the bed that had been lined with a polythene and placed my legs in a birthing position.

The doctor was very hygienic and all the equipment they used had been sterilised. The equipment used to open the cervix was lubricated with a gel before it was inserted. Since I have given birth twice, I felt a little bearable pain and a bit of discomfort that did not even need treatment. The process took less than 10 minutes.

Allen Okello

I had a few hours to do my routine tests then return to work. It had been three years since I delivered my baby so this time, I included doing a pap smear on my screening list. When I went to see the gynaecologist, there were a lot of women who had gone there of course for different reasons.

When my turn came, the midwife took me to a special room where she said they take samples from and said it was not going to take a lot of time. She explained the process and warned me about the little discomfort I would feel.

When the speculum was placed, it had been lubricated with a gel so it was not as painful as I thought it would be, only that it was cold. The midwife had said she would use a soft material to sweep (brush) the walls of the cervix in order to get a sample of the cells that they would culture and I would get the results after one week.

In about five minutes, I was out of the collection room, although I suffered a bit spotting, although painless. The midwife had warned me about this so I used a panty liner to avoid staining my dress.

Expert’s view

Dr Jackson Joseph Tabuley, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, says a pap smear is a method of screening for cervical cancer. The cancer is the commonest among women in Uganda and many of them die of it yet it can be cured once detected and treated early.

In Uganda, the age standardised rate incidence for cervical cancer is 56.2 per 100,000 and the cancer related death rate is 41.4 per 100,000.

“The pap smear is used to identify changes in the cervix that show there is a chance these changes can progress into cancer of the cervix. Once detected, these changes can be treated to reduce the risk of deaths due to cervical cancer,” he says.

During the inspection, while picking the sample for a pap smear, the doctor looks at the cervix since he is able to identify a cervix that is likely to become cancerous.

“All women of reproductive age should go for a pap smear, especially if they are sexually active. This is because they have a risk of catching the sexually transmitted Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which is responsible for 99 percent of cervical cancer cases,” Dr Tibuley says.

From studies, women between 21 to 65 years should be screened routinely since they are usually sexually active. Beyond 65, a woman may not need to screen using a pap smear, especially if she has done a pap smear before and tested negative.

How often?

The frequency depends on your age, medical history and results of your last test. Women who are HIV negative can repeat the test after three years. Women who do a PCR-DNA for HPV can repeat the test after five years.

“The PCR-DNA for HPV is used to identify if one has the HPV virus. The presence of this virus does not mean one has cervical cancer. With a good immune system, one may not suffer from cancer. If this test is positive, then one has to be keen on the routine Pap smear,” he says.

Cost

The cost of doing a pap smear ranges between Shs80,000 and Shs150,000. The process of picking the samples takes about two minutes with the aid of the speculum which is used to open the cervix a bit wider in order to examine the cervix.

Dr Tibuley says, “We do not cut or prick the cervix but instead do a gentle brush or sweep of it. This enables us pick cells that are put under a glass slide and observed for 24 hours for one to get their results.”