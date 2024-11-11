Did abortion make me infertile?

While in college, I became pregnant and decided to have an abortion. Now, after six years of marriage, I have not been able to conceive. I am left wondering if I had only one egg or if the abortion affected my ability to get pregnant again.

Barbara

Dear Barbara,

It is important to understand that a woman is born with all the eggs she will ever have, but they are immature at birth. Each month, one egg typically matures, and if fertilised by sperm, it can lead to pregnancy.

I do not believe you only have one egg. However, it is possible that you developed blocked fallopian tubes after the abortion, or you may have encountered other health issues later on that are affecting your ability to conceive.

Even if you are now with the man who fathered your child, he may have developed problems that could hinder conception.