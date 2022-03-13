Dispelling myths about heart disease

Heart disease refers to several types of conditions that affect the heart  including Coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, heart valve disease and heart failure. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Joan Salmon  &  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • The prevention of heart diseases in individuals calls for the active promotion of health in populations. And health promotion can start by putting right some wrong notions.

According to Dr Charles Olaro, the director of clinical services, Uganda is undergoing a shift in the burden of diseases away from communicable diseases. In the 1990s, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) accounted for only 20 percent but this number has gone up to 40 percent and it is expected to rise up to 60 percent.

