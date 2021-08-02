Do contraceptives cause a dry mouth?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

Doctor, I started using contraceptives during the second lockdown. Now I constantly have a dry mouth no amount of water can help wet it. Does family planning cause drying in the mouth? Tino

Dear Tino

A dry mouth is a very common condition resulting from low amounts of body water because one is not taking enough fluids or one is losing more fluids than those being taken. This in turn can affect the amounts of saliva that the mouth’s salivary glands make to keep the mouth wet.

That said, one can have a dry mouth resulting from breathing from the mouth because the nose is blocked, drugs for allergies such as cetirizine and disease conditions including, anxiety and stress diabetes or Sjogren’s syndrome (a disease that affects body areas that produce fluids, like tears and saliva).

These together with Covid-19 related stress require ruling out before declaring the contraception to be the cause of a dry mouth.

Women, men, or couples may choose to delay or stop pregnancy for good without stopping intimacy and plan the number of children to have by avoiding unplanned pregnancies in what is called family planning.

Types of family planning include hormonal contraception, (pills, Depo Provera injection, implants), intra uterine devices (IUD), barrier methods like condoms, permanent contraception like vasectomy and tubal ligation and natural family planning (fertility awareness).

Different family planning methods may have different undesirable effects on the body which effects may also depend on the person using which method of contraception.

Hormonal contraceptives especially the combined oral contraceptives may lead to decreased flow of saliva, which can lead to a dry mouth which can risk bad breath and rotten teeth, requiring dental attention.

The causes of a dry mouth in anybody are many requiring a doctor to check you and find out the real cause so that it can be dealt with. If the contraception is to blame, you may require the help of your doctor, to change the method of family planning after weighing the benefits against the undesired effects.



