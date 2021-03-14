Do fibroids affect a woman’s fertility?

Fibroids during pregnancy are more likely in patients who are 35 years of age or older although most women with fibroids will not be infertile. This is why women with fibroids and their partners should be evaluated to find other problems with fertility

There are several ways uterine fibroids can reduce fertility including changes in the shape of the cervix, which affects the number of sperm that can enter the uterus. Changes in the shape of the uterus can interfere with the movement of the sperm or embryo.

There is also the blockage of the fallopian tubes where fibroids make it hard for the fertilized egg to attach to the lining of the uterus. Some fibroids, known as submucoscal fibroids grow outside the uterus and change its shape, making it harder for one to get pregnant.

Ovulation

Fibroids do not interfere with ovulation, but they can prevent the uterus from supporting conception and pregnancy. The most common fibroids affecting fertility are submucosal fibroids.

According to a recent publication by scientists at the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, US National Library of Medicine, fibroids are present in five-10 per cent of infertile patients and may be the sole cause of infertility in 1-2.4 per cent globally. It further states that fibroids may cause infertility by obstructing the fallopian tubes and impairing the reproductive process.

It is clear that the critical factor may be distortion of the endometrial cavity causing abnormal receptivity (a complex process that provides the embryo with the opportunity to attach, in the uterus), hormonal setting and altered endometrial development.

According to the scientists, the issue of whether fibroids can be the sole cause of infertility has been poorly understood. This is due to randomised and controlled studies separating out other infertility factors.

Statistics

A randomised and prospective study evaluating spontaneous conception in infertile women with and without fibroids was conducted by health scientists in the US and the authors found a significant discrepancy in pregnancy rate for infertile women to be 11 per cent with fibroids versus 25 per cent without fibroids.

Removing the fibroids increased the pregnancy rate from 25 per cent to 42 per cent. And the study supports the fact that fibroids influence infertility.

The relationship between fibroids and infertility has been expounded through numerous studies on Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) patients, which have been summarised in several meta-analyses and systematic reviews.

The scientists add that although abnormal reproductive cells transfer and blockage of fallopian tubes are circumvented by ART, fibroids may also compromise fertility by altering the endometrial receptivity, thus negatively affecting embryo implantation and lowering the chances for pregnancy.

Fibroid location is of critical importance in ART outcomes. Submucosal fibroids, in particular, significantly reduce implantation and pregnancy rates of ART.

Risk

Submucosal fibroids that distort the uterine cavity have been found to carry a relative risk of 0.3 for pregnancy and 0.28 for implantation after ART, when compared to infertile women without fibroids.

Other authors have also demonstrated reduced success rates following ART with an odds ratio of 0.3 for conception and 0.3 for delivery in the presence of submucosal fibroids.

The effect is not as pronounced for intramural fibroids with an odds ratio of 0.62 for implantation rate and 0.7 for delivery rate per transfer cycle. However, Uganda scientists have a slightly different explanation according to our local situation.



Fibroids and fertility

Dr Peter Ssebadduka, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mulago Specialised Women Neonatal Hospital, notes that it is true that fibroids can lead to infertility and infertility may aid fibroid growth in the womb.

“Fibroids cause deformity of the uterus and affect the integrity of the uterine cavity and tubes. In this manner, they may affect infertility. Something many people do not know in the reproductive circle is that once a man releases sperm during sexual intercourse, it enters the uterus through the fallopian tubes. The sperm passes and goes to the wall of the uterus to look for ovaries. Once it is fertilised, it comes back to settle on the upper part of the womb for a baby to develop,” Dr Ssebadduka notes.

This, therefore, means that if the shape of the tube has been changed as a result of fibroids, it may cause infertility because the sperm will fail to trace the eggs.



Fibroids that may have grown in a woman’s womb are those placed right at the entrance of the fallopian tube. If the woman does not seek medical assistance, she will fail to conceive because the tube is blocked.

However, according to Dr Ssebadduka, there are chances that these fibroid can be removed with surgery. In case the patient is capable of paying for artificial fertilisation in a fertility centre, then she will be in position to conceive. However, he notes, the financial implications are huge.



Fibroids and pregnancy

Dr Moses Tiri from International Hospital Kampala, notes that fibroids can lead to infertility in women who delay to give birth.

“If a woman begins to bear children at an early age usually 25 or less, it is unlikely issues of fibroids will arise. However, since a number of women are busy building their careers, they may get pregnant say at 35 years of age, which is too late. By then they would have developed fibroids, which may lead to infertility.

Dr Tiri insists that fibroids that grow inside the uterus and close to the fallopian tubes will definitely cause infertility although those that grow on the outer wall of the uterus may not be much of a problem.

Others will cause complications such as difficulty during delivery, pain and miscarriage while others will cause congenital challenges where the baby may be deformed. This can, however, be corrected if caught early, the reason a pregnant woman must go for antenatal care.

Fibroids during pregnancy

The biggest concern in pregnancy is whether the fibroid will increase the chance of preterm birth or miscarriage. In some cases, fibroids can outgrow their blood supply and cause severe pain. Hospitalisation might be needed. Also, fibroids can change the baby’s position in the uterus. This can increase the risk for miscarriage, preterm delivery, and caesarean section. How fibroids are managed depends on your unique situation and your doctor’s recommendations. Surgery is rarely necessary or performed during pregnancy.

If a woman conceives after having a fibroid removed, she should discuss this with the doctor who will deliver the baby. A caesarean section may be recommended.

