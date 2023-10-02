Do I have a urinary tract infection?

Every morning when I pass urine, there is a pus-like discharge. I do not feel any pain and this started recently after I got circumcised. What could be the problem? DN

Dear DN,

A pus-like discharge when one has no other symptoms such as pain while passing urine or passing urine frequently is unlikely to be due to an infection in the urinary system that includes the bladder, urethra and kidneys (urinary tract infection or UTI). It could, however, be due to semen having gone backwards into the bladder instead of going outwards through the penis.

When one has had sex, masturbated or had a wet dream the previous night and not passed urine after that, semen may remain in the urethra so that if one passes urine in the morning the semen may come out first.

When semen is seen at both the beginning and at the end of urination, it is likely that ejaculation may have taken place at night but some of the semen may have leaked backwards into the bladder. This so-called retrograde ejaculation may be caused by some blood pressure or big prostate medications or prostate surgery, among other causes.

It is likely the timing of this pus-like penile discharge is coincidental but not caused by circumcision which is not known to cause either retrograde ejaculation, or urinary tract infections (circumcision in men may reduce the risk of UTIs).

Please visit your doctor to check your urine and if need be, give you advice or treatment as they may see fit.









What is the best sleeping position for a pregnant woman?

My friends say now that I am pregnant, I should sleep on my back and not the belly. What is the correct sleeping position for me? Byekwaso

Dear Byekwaso,

Many pregnant women tend to sleep on their most comfortable side instead of the side their ante natal clinic usually advises them to.

It is also true that when pregnant, many women will realise that many sleeping positions they are used to are uncomfortable and may keep changing positions throughout the night. This discomfort, usually as a result of the growing size of the baby and abdomen may worsen after five months of pregnancy, a time when sleeping on the abdomen is most uncomfortable. Sleeping on the back, although more comfortable may make the pregnant woman’s uterus press on the veins, returning blood from the legs to the heart which may cause dizziness and reduce blood flow to the foetus. Also, in advanced pregnancy stages, this may cause or worsen the swelling of a pregnant mother’s feet.

It is advised that pregnant women sleep on their left side to put pressure off the liver, which is found on the right upper side of the abdomen. This sleeping position will also put pressure off the veins. Sleeping on the left side then improves circulation to the heart and allows for the best blood flow to the foetus and kidneys.