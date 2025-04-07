Dear Steve,

When it is about to rain, the barometric pressure around us drops, which can cause tissues, particularly in the joints, to expand. This expansion can trigger pain, especially in joints that might already be inflamed or sore from previous injuries.

The decrease in barometric pressure can also lead to the release of histamine, a compound that plays a key role in allergic reactions.

This histamine release can affect the airways, leading to asthma-like symptoms such as coughing, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.

It works by increasing mucus production in the airways, causing the muscles around the airways to contract and the airway walls to swell, which can make it harder to breathe.

The increased mucus or "bronchial fluids" could be what you are experiencing as excess saliva in your throat. Another possibility is that histamine stimulates the stomach to produce more acid, which could then lead to acid reflux (GERD).

This happens when stomach acid moves upwards into the throat, creating that sensation of excess saliva.

Before rain, the air's humidity tends to rise, which can cause swelling in the joint spaces, increasing pain in the affected areas.

Additionally, rain can stir up various allergens, which irritate the airways, worsening any asthma-like symptoms or making breathing issues more pronounced.

What you are calling malaria might not be malaria in the traditional sense but instead could be related to an immune response triggered by allergens in the environment. When these allergens affect the immune system, it can become activated to fight off potential threats.

This activation can cause fever and inflammation, which could also lead to joint pain similar to what you experience.