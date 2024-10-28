Does BP medicine cause impotence?

I am taking drugs for high blood pressure called Atenolol and Aprinox. However, the drugs have affected my ability to get an erection. Can I take Viagra? Enock





Dear Enock,

Hypertension itself, as well as some medications used to treat it, can lead to erectile dysfunction (ED). It is important to consult your doctor early if you are experiencing hypertension, so they can prescribe medications such as Telmisartan (an angiotensin receptor blocker) or Nebivolol (a beta-blocker), which are less likely to cause erection problems.

However, medications such as Atenolol and Aprinox are known to potentially cause ED. Your doctor may assess other possible causes of erectile dysfunction that are unrelated to hypertension or its treatment. After identifying the cause, they will address it and help you decide whether medications such as Viagra are necessary.

It is essential to remember that Viagra can have its own side effects and should only be taken under a doctor’s supervision. For instance, it should not be taken with certain heart medications such as nitrates, or with alpha-blockers used for hypertension, as these combinations can result in a dangerous drop in blood pressure.