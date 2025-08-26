Does diabetes affect one’s menstrual cycle?

Dear Dinah,

Diabetes Mellitus (sukaari) is a chronic condition resulting from either the pancreas not producing enough insulin or the insulin produced not working effectively to maintain normal blood sugar levels. When blood sugar levels become high, it can lead to symptoms such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, and blurred vision, among others.

It is indeed true that people with diabetes may have irregular periods. This can be linked to factors associated with diabetes, such as being overweight or experiencing rapid and significant weight loss. These factors often require investigation and correction to help normalise menstrual cycles.

Diabetes itself can contribute to irregular periods due to insulin resistance; elevated insulin levels are known to disrupt menstrual regularity. Additionally, reduced insulin production, as seen in type 1 diabetes, can affect the hormonal balance that regulates periods.

To manage diabetes and help regularise periods, it is important to follow a balanced diet that is low in fats and sugars, engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, ensure adequate sleep, and manage stress. Medication for diabetes is also vital in this management.