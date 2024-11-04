Does milk cure ulcers?

I drink milk every day to ease my ulcer pain, and it seems to relieve my stomach discomfort. Does milk actually help cure or prevent ulcers, as many Ugandans believe? Saul





Dear Saul,

Peptic ulcer disease refers to painful sores in the lining of the stomach or the first part of the small intestine, (the duodenum), which are areas usually exposed to the acid produced by the stomach.

Although normally a thick layer of mucus and a strong membrane protect the stomach from the effect of stomach acids, infection by a germ, helicobacter pylori, painkillers called NSAIDs (such as diclofenac, indocid aspirin), or excess production of acid (Zollinger-Ellison syndrome) may reduce this protective layer, causing the acid to penetrate the said areas, causing the wounds (ulcers) and pain.

Treatment or prevention of ulcers includes lifestyle changes such as stopping to smoke, avoiding taking too much alcohol, stopping the use of the said painkillers and eradication of Helicobacter pylori germs while taking drugs which reduce acid production by the stomach.

Milk provides brief relief of ulcer pain because it coats the stomach lining and also mixes with stomach acid, which it dilutes.

In some people, however, milk may stimulate the stomach to produce more acid, which can aggravate ulcers. Foods such as yogurt which are rich in “good” bacteria (probiotics) can help fight the H. pylori infection and, therefore, are good in prevention and given with other drugs can help treat the ulcers.

Because ulcers are mostly caused by Helicobacter pylori germ and taking painkillers for long, taking milk should be done while addressing these causes.