Does my child need braces?

The questions you should be asking are what braces are, what do they do, when are they used, for how long they are used, what determines the cost.

Braces are fixed metal-like squares attached to the teeth with a wire running throw them. This is done at only the dentist’s office by the dentist after proper assessment of the case and careful planning. These braces simply move teeth from one point to another and from one degree or orientation to another.

This whole physics of force is manipulated by the dentist to provide the necessary movement required for the tooth/teeth. Teeth are held in the bone by their roots and, therefore, a specific nonharmful force is used to move the tooth/teeth over a period of time.

Braces are used when there are discrepancies in the teeth that affect how someone might appear, chew food and speak. In cases where they are discrepancies, but function of the teeth is not impaired, someone can comfortably live without correction. Only the dentist can determine the need for braces and not the child or the guardian.

There are many factors that determine how long the braces will be used but most importantly, the type of discrepancy being corrected. Other factors, for example how hard the bone is, how far oriented the tooth to be moved is, amount of force applied to the tooth come in later.

Every discrepancy, how long it will take to correct, how much material and dentist’s time will be required are what determines the price. Use of braces is usually a long treatment outcome that requires follow up. A lot of planning is involved in terms of how much force is to be used, which tooth is to be moved first, in some cases some teeth are also removed for various reasons in the treatment planning. Therefore, the cost is never specific.





Dr John Paul Okim