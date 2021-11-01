Early detection helped Shafan beat acute leukemia

By Joyce Aheebwa More by this Author

In 2018, 11-year-old Shafan Sserunkuma started complaining of headache which his mother, Brenda Nakakande, treated with pain killers bought from a nearby clinic. The moment Shafan started feeling better, he was sent back to boarding school. However, at the end of the term, upon returning home for the holidays, he started complaining of intense pain in his eyes and was struggling to see clearly.

“We took him to Victoria Hospital in Bukoto where after tests, we were told he had an infection. We were referred to Mengo Hospital for an eye check-up. The results showed that Shafan had an infection and needed eye glasses,” says Nakakande.

Abbey Sserunkuma, Shafan’s father and his wife believed he was too young to wear spectacles and so, they did not buy them.

“But because his condition continued deteriorating, we took him to Case Clinic for further examination.

Without any change in Shafan’s condition, his parents were advised to take him to a traditional healer since friends said this was now ‘olumbe oluganda’.

“They directed us to a traditional healer in Mpigi District who asked for hens, money and many other things. But even after giving him everything he had asked for, our son’s condition did not improve,” says Nakakande.

Attempts to find a solution for Sserunkama’s condition saw the couple visit other traditional healers in places such as Luweero where they were told they have to remove ‘mayembe’ or horns from their son. Since this was also futile, they were referred to another, a one Nalongo Musana in Kanyanya.

“She assured us that Shafan would get well. But my breaking point was seeing this supposed healer making deep cuts all over my son’s body claiming to put medicine. Later at night, he was in so much pain that he could not stop crying,” Nakakande says.

“A friend then referred us to Daniels Clinic in Bweyogerere. Here, a doctor said Shafan had cancer and told us to go to Nsambya Hospital for further tests,” she adds. The results confirmed that Shafan indeed had Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and they were referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment.

Treatment

“At Mulago, Dr Peter Wasswa, a paediatric haematologist and programme director of Global Hope Uganda, explained to us what AML was and the treatment Shafan was going to receive. He told us to be strong and believe that he was going to be fine. He also reminded us of the possibility that Shafan might not make it,” Nakakande says.

His body received the first chemotherapy dose fairly well but rebelled on the second dose. He started losing his hair, nails and blood would come out of certain body parts, especially the mouth and nose. Although they had been briefed about this, it was still hard to watch their son go through it.

After the second dose, they were told to take Shafan home and return a week later. After the third and fourth doses of chemotherapy, the couple started noticing some headway. Most importantly, their son’s appetite had greatly improved. They were discharged and asked to return after a week later for review. Two weeks later, another review confirmed that Shafan was still cancer-free. Currently, they return annually and all reviews have shown he is cancer-free.

“I even go to the hospital by myself,” a healthy and happy 14-year-old Shafan says, adding that he is glad he can now play football, his favourite sport.

About Leukemia

According to Dr Wasswa, leukaemia is the most common childhood cancer, accounting for a third of all childhood cancers in the world.

“Because leukaemia affects the blood, without an obvious swelling in many children, it is probably underdiagnosed in Uganda and other countries in Sub Saharan Africa. With improvements in diagnosis, we are seeing more patients,” he says, adding that Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, AML, is one of the two major types of leukaemia, the other type being Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL). AML makes up about a fifth of all cases of childhood leukaemia. In Uganda and some parts of Africa, AML makes up almost a half of all cases of childhood leukaemia.

Dr Wasswa says without treatment AML invariably causes death in all children, usually in a matter of days or weeks from onset of symptoms. With treatment, it is possible to cure about half of the children. Even for those that do not get cured, the treatment often causes improvement of symptoms and may prolong life for months.

Effects

Because AML is a bone marrow/blood cancer, it interferes with the bone marrow’s work of making blood cells, causing anaemia, low platelets and a high or low white blood cell count. Symptoms of anaemia may include looking pale, lack of energy, and perception of a fast heartbeat (palpitations) in older children, among others. A low platelet count may cause excessive bleeding. A low white cell count may result in infection. Leukaemia and infection may cause fever.

Some children may have swollen glands such as those in the neck, eye swelling, swollen abdominal organs (large spleen or liver), causing the abdomen to swell. In a nutshell, the symptoms are many, and often resemble those of common childhood disease.

“Often, one needs a blood test to be able to suspect and diagnose leukaemia.” Dr Wasswa says.

Challenges

Dr Wasswa says one of the main challenges they face is the fact that many children are brought to the hospital when it is too late, with more advanced cancer and onset of complications, which makes treatment more difficult. Some families refuse to believe that their children have cancer, therefore refuse to come to hospital or run away once treatment starts. Then there are those who refuse to return for the full treatment the moment their child seems better, only for the cancer to return as a more aggressive disease.

He adds that cancer tests and cancer medicines are very expensive. The health budgets are stretched, limiting access to some of the effective drugs and tests.

“In addition, children with cancer need a lot of supportive care to manage the complications arising from cancer and the side effects of treatment. For example, patients with leukaemia will need blood transfusion and platelets at diagnosis and once they start treatment, yet supplies of the same are not always guaranteed. Many children are malnourished, yet getting nutritional supplements is not always possible,” Dr Wasswa adds.