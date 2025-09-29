Early detection: The key to beating cancer

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is now one of the leading causes of illness and death worldwide. In Uganda, the number of cases is steadily rising, yet many patients still present at health facilities when the disease has already advanced.



At the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), we have witnessed firsthand the difference that early detection makes in the lives of patients. Detecting cancer early is not simply about finding a disease sooner; it is about saving lives, preserving quality of life, and reducing the overall cost of treatment.

Why it matters

Cancers detected at an early stage, when they are small and have not spread, are far more likely to be treated successfully. For example, cervical cancer, which is the most common cancer among women in Uganda, can be cured if detected and treated in its pre-cancerous stages.

Similarly, breast cancer caught early often responds well to surgery and other treatments, giving patients a chance at long-term survival. Early-stage cancers usually require less intensive treatment compared to advanced disease. This means fewer surgeries, lower doses of chemotherapy, or shorter courses of radiotherapy. Patients not only survive longer but also avoid some of the painful side effects associated with late-stage interventions.

Treating advanced cancer is far more expensive than treating early disease. For many families, late detection leads to high medical bills, financial hardship, and sometimes loss of livelihoods. Early detection significantly reduces the financial burden on patients, families, and the health system as a whole. Patients diagnosed early often remain healthier and more active during treatment. They can continue working, supporting their families, and living fuller lives. This helps reduce the emotional and psychological toll that cancer brings to households.

Detection

Screening plays a crucial role in detecting cancer before symptoms appear. At UCI and across the country, services are available for common cancers. Cervical cancer is screened through Pap smears and visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA), while breast cancer is detected via clinical breast exams and mammography. Prostate cancer can be identified through prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, and colorectal cancer is detected through stool tests and colonoscopy in select facilities.

Awareness of warning signs is equally important. Every Ugandan should know the key indicators of cancer, including unusual lumps, unexplained bleeding, persistent cough, drastic weight loss, and sores that do not heal. Seeking medical advice promptly when such symptoms appear can lead to early diagnosis. Routine health check-ups also increase the chances of spotting cancer early. Health professionals can detect suspicious signs during examinations and recommend further testing. Community education plays a critical role as well, with health workers, religious leaders, teachers, and local leaders helping to spread awareness, encourage screening, and replace myths and stigma with accurate information that empowers people to act early.

UCI’s role

UCI works closely with the Ministry of Health and partners to expand early detection services nationwide. Regional cancer centres have been established in Mbarara, Gulu, Arua, Mbale, and other locations to bring services closer to communities. Mobile outreach programmes provide free cervical and breast cancer screening in hard-to-reach areas. Healthcare workers in district hospitals and health centres are trained to recognise early signs of cancer and refer patients promptly. Public awareness campaigns through radio, television, and social media encourage screening and early health-seeking behaviour.

At UCI, there are countless stories of patients who were diagnosed early and went on to live healthy, productive lives. Mothers treated for early-stage cervical cancer have returned to care for their families, young men have overcome testicular cancer by seeking help promptly, and women whose breast cancer was detected through community screening have had successful treatment outcomes. These stories demonstrate that cancer is not a death sentence when detected early.

What Ugandans can do

Going for regular screening, especially for cervical, breast, and prostate cancers, is essential. Paying attention to symptoms and seeking medical advice early can make a life-saving difference. Encouraging family and friends to check their health and attend screening drives, as well as supporting community awareness campaigns, helps spread knowledge and reduce stigma. For more information on screening and early detection services, visit UCI or your nearest regional cancer centre.