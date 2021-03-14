Easy exercises to strengthen your triceps

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Sagging arms are not amusing. Imagine getting a beautiful blouse or jacket and on trying it out, you cannot get your hand in past the elbow. Frustrating? Of course, because it disorganises the flow of events, setting you back several minutes.

Apart from getting your arms toned, these exercises will also make them stronger and ease other daily activities.

While you might feel a burning sensation in your underarms after each workout, Dan Muwanguzi, a fitness coach, says it is imperative that you perform these for not less than 45 seconds each.

“Allow yourself a rest of another 45 seconds or less before embarking on another round,” he says adding that for increased benefits, do as many rounds as possible in each session.

He also emphasises remembering that while using your body weight alone will yield results, working with dumbbells in each session will give you an added advantage of improving your resistance.

“Just in case using dumbbells is challenging, you need not fret as your upper body will still be worked upon. However, trying to use them occasionally will also enable you to eventually find them easier to work with,” Muwanguzi says.

Triceps push-up row kick back

The exercise not only works your upper body but also some bits of your lower body. Muwanguzi says to engage in this exercise, get into a high plank position with a straight line from shoulders to the ankles while keeping your arms straightened right beneath your shoulders.

Then, lower your upper body as much as possible while keeping the elbows on your sides. Thereafter, push your upper body up again, pull your left elbow up and bring the hand to your chest to do a row. Straighten the rowing arm behind you but pause for a few seconds while at it. Bend the elbow again before lowering your hand back to the floor. Do another push-up, the row and kick back but this time with your right arm. Keep switching the arms as you work out.

Punch sequence

Muwanguzi says women need not worry about this workout as it will not make their arms muscular. “It is mild and will only tone your arms and make them stronger,” he says.

Stand with a slight bend at your knees, your feet hip width apart then fold your hand in fists and hold them in front of your face with elbows bent. With your left hand, punch straight out in front of you, ensuring you extend your elbow out fully, twisting your palm to face down. Then, as one in a reflex reaction, pull the arm back fast to the previous position. Do the same with the right hand.

After one more punch with each hand, bring your left elbow up with your palm facing downward and do a semicircle or hook punch in front of you. While at it, make use of your core and hips for more power and stability. Do the same with your right hand. Alternate between doing a pair of punches and then a hook with both hands.

Triceps lift and hold

Muwanguzi says this workout brings the routine full circle as one completes a circuit.

Standing with legs hip width apart, shoulders rolled down away from the ears, maintain a flat back while bending forward at the hips. Thereafter, raise your arms behind you with palms facing each other and thumbs facing down. Then, as though giving yourself a high five, squeeze your arms towards each other and maintain the position for 45 seconds.





Why you need strong triceps

Injury prevention. The triceps are vulnerable to tendinitis, especially when you use them repeatedly in movements such as throwing or hammering. You should see your doctor if you experience nagging pain in the back part of the upper arm near the point of your elbow. Strengthening your triceps can help reduce the chance that you will develop this overuse injury because the muscles, rather than the joint, will take much of the responsibility for the action.

Upper body development

The triceps assist in the bench press and the pushup, two moves intrinsic to training the chest. If you want to improve on these exercises, you need to strengthen the triceps. Being able to hoist more in the bench press can lead to greater development of the chest. Being able to do more pushups may help you excel at fitness tests, such as those administered by the military. A stronger chest and triceps complex also allows you to perform pushing movements with ease. These can range from steering a stroller, wielding a shopping cart or tackling an opponent in football or rugby.