Eating your way out of iron deficiency

Iron deficiency is one of the most common mineral deficiencies in the world. It causes anemia in men, women, and children.

Much of the iron in the body is contained in hemoglobin, a component of red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen and deliver it to the body’s tissues. Iron is also an important component of muscle cells and is necessary for the formation of many enzymes in the body.

According to Regina Nantege, a dietitian, apart from different non-food cravings (often called pica), there are biochemical tests where blood is drawn to measure one’s haemoglobin, a protein in blood that carries oxygen around the body. It is also one of the biggest users of iron. Others will often go for a complete blood count tests (which includes a test for haemoglobin).

Low haemoglobin is one of the direct ways of telling that one’s iron count is low or that one may be anaemic.

Levels of iron deficiency anaemia

Mild

Mild anaemia comes after the first stage, which is characterised by iron storage depletion where ferritin, the storage form of iron, lessens. This means the body’s iron stores are compromised and this comes with low productivity levels.

Oxygen, according to Nantege, is vital for your body and iron, which make the haemoglobin as important because it carries oxygen around the body. If oxygen is insufficient in the brain, that make one less productive.

In addition to lower productivity levels, there is also lower school performance, dizziness and fatigue, among other symptoms.

Severe

In this stage, one has all the symptoms of iron deficiency, but there is also a risk of death, especially in mothers.

According to mayoclinic.org, in the last stage, also known as iron deficiency anaemia, haemoglobin begins to drop. At this stage your red blood cells are fewer in number, smaller and contain less haemoglobin.

Iron deficiency anaemia in mothers and babies

According to a 2017 research by the Food and Nutrition Technical Assistance (Fanta) project in the United States, rates of anaemia are especially alarming, affecting half of children under five and one of every three women. One of 17 women who die in childbirth every day in Uganda die as a result of problems linked to anaemia.

“Pregnant women with anaemia are twice as likely to die during or shortly after pregnancy compared to those without the condition, according to a study by ScienceDaily.

This is also one of the reasons women are given iron supplements during antenatal visits.

A child with anaemia often has delayed congenital development such as brain performance, which is an irreversible effect, according to Nantege.

“It is a cycle. An anaemic mother gives birth to a child with few iron stores. The child stores their iron in the first six months of life (from the time they were in the womb) and if the mother is anaemic, the child is also not getting enough iron.

In the first six months (after they are born), children mainly rely on the iron they got while in the womb because breast milk has little quantities of it. When they cannot get it, the effects may become fatal.

Prevention

Nantege says every woman of reproductive age should ensure they are eating enough iron-rich foods and not just wait for when they conceive.

“When one menstruates (blood shedding), they lose blood that contains some of the haemoglobin. This is one of the reasons they are not allowed to donate blood immediately after their period,” she says.

Sources of iron

Animal-based

There are different sources of iron namely, animal-based iron and plant-based iron.

Haem-iron is the direct form of haemoglobin, the form that can only be got from animals since they also have the haemoglobin. Because it is bioavailable, it takes a short time to get absorbed in the body. Foods rich in this iron include eggs, beef, lamb, ham, turkey, chicken, veal, pork, and salmon, among others.

Plant-based

Plant-based iron is an indirect one and the body has to first convert it to bioavailable iron. In the conversion process, a person will find themselves getting less iron.

Iron sources in plants include hibiscus, beetroot, beans, buga or dark greened leafy vegetables, and tofu (a plant based delicacy with a meat texture), among others. Iron does not get destroyed by heat, so cooking is okay.

“There is higher absorption of iron when one eats Vitamin C foods (citrus, strawberries, hibiscus, and tomatoes among others) together with a plant based iron. This is why plants such as hibiscus tend to have better effect in the iron consumption (because it has both iron and Vitamin C). For example, have your karo with orange juice or add lemon to your child’s millet porridge,” Nantege advises.

Takeaway

Eat a balanced, healthy diet that includes good sources of iron to prevent any deficiencies. Combine vegetarian sources of iron with vitamin C in the same meal. For example, a bell pepper-bean salad, spinach with lemon juice, or fortified cereal and berries.