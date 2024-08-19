Effects of poor waste management on your health

Hidden in plain sight, a silent killer lurks in the shadows of our communities, threatening the very foundation of our existence. Poor waste management, a pervasive issue plaguing cities and towns not only in Uganda but also worldwide, exacts a devastating toll on human health.

The consequences of improper disposal of rubbish and other solid wastes are far-reaching and deadly. Every year, many people fall prey to diseases borne from the toxic mix of rotting garbage, contaminated food, water sources and polluted air.

As the world grapples with the challenges of urbanisation, population growth and climate change, the imperative to address the health impacts of poor waste management has never been more pressing.

On August 10, Kampala woke up to the alarming news of several people whose houses were buried by the garbage landfill in Kiteezi, and several lives were lost.

Challenges

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), responsible for garbage collection in Kampala City, is facing challenges in managing municipal solid waste. These challenges include inadequate transport receptacles and vehicles, as well as a lack of enforcement of regulations.

According to the 2023 Kampala Waste Management Report, the city generates between 2,000 and 2,500 tons of waste daily, but it is only able to collect and dispose of an average of 1,300 to 1,500 tons per day. This means about 50 percent of the waste is left uncollected or poorly disposed of. The report also shows that 43 percent of the total waste generated in the city is biodegradable, 42 percent is mixed waste, six percent is plastics, three percent is animal and sanitary waste, and two percent is paper waste.

In the previous financial year 2023/24, KCCA registered a solid waste collection performance of 65 percent, surpassing the target of 60 percent. Of the garbage collected, 39 percent was delivered by KCCA, while the remaining 61 percent was delivered by private companies.

Despite this progress, the authority does not have adequate facilities for proper waste disposal, which has led to the use of open dumps and environmentally unfriendly landfills. The authority had planned to improve waste management by opening a new landfill in Ddundu, Mukono District, but this was met with resistance from residents. As a temporary solution, the authority set up a site in Nkumba to address the piles of garbage that have been accumulating in the city.

These inadequate waste management practices lead to environmental and health hazards, including water and soil pollution, and the spread of diseases. KCCA has partnered with private companies such as Bin-it for waste collection and disposal, but many people are unwilling to pay the fees charged, resorting to environmentally unfriendly practices.

There are some initiatives for recycling and reusing waste, such as the recycling of paper and scrap metal, but these are not widespread. Dorothy Kisaka, the authority’s executive director, has mentioned that they are in the final stages of opening a waste recycling plant to convert garbage into energy.

Hazardous waste, which includes chemical waste such as pesticides, solvents, cleaning products, heavy metals, contaminated soil and sludge from industries, infectious waste, sharps, pharmaceuticals, and radioactive wastes, poses a threat to human health and the environment due to its chemical, physical, or biological properties. It is crucial to handle, store, transport, and dispose of hazardous waste properly to prevent potential harm to humans and the environment.

Dangers

Dr Vincent Karuhanga, a general physician at Friend's Polyclinic, explains that waste is anything you no longer find value in using. This includes human waste, organic waste, and inorganic waste. He emphasises the importance of maintaining a clean living environment through regular waste disposal and good waste management practices.

Mishandled waste can easily transmit diseases, especially if it comes into contact with food, water sources, and people. Accumulating garbage in your home increases the risk of disease.

Typhoid is a common disease caused by contamination of food or water with human stool, with many people in Kampala experiencing the disease at least once in their lifetime. Rotting waste and garbage attract pests, rodents, and insects that spread diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and dysentery.

Dr Karuhanga adds that waste attracts disease-carrying insects such as mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, and rodents, which in turn spread diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and leptospirosis (a bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals). Living in a cluttered, unsanitary environment can also contribute to stress, anxiety and depression.

Decaying waste creates foul smells that pollute the air and foster mould growth, exacerbating respiratory issues. Leachate (water that has percolated through a solid and leached out some of the constituents) from decomposing waste can contaminate soil and groundwater, leading to diseases such as cholera, bilharzias, and other water-borne diseases.

Additionally, flammable materials such as paper, plastic, and fabric can easily ignite, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries in cluttered spaces.

Collectors

Dr Karuhanga also highlights the health risks faced by scrap collectors, including injuries from sharp objects such as cuts, lacerations, and puncture wounds, as well as exposure to dust, pollutants, and toxic fumes from burning waste or chemicals. There is also a risk of exposure to contaminated waste, bodily fluids, and disease-carrying insects, leading to infections such as tetanus, HIV, and hepatitis. Scrap collectors may also develop musculoskeletal disorders such as strains, sprains, and back injuries from lifting and carrying heavy materials.

To mitigate these health risks, it is important to provide scrap collectors with protective equipment such as gumboots, masks, and heavy-duty gloves, as well as training on safe handling and sorting practices. Offering alternative livelihood opportunities is also essential.

How to handle solid waste

Proper waste management includes identifying, classifying, segregating, and storing waste using approved containers and vehicles for transportation. It also involves using approved methods and facilities for treating and disposing of waste.

Waste sorting is the process of separating different types of waste materials based on their characteristics and disposal requirements. While it may seem like a small and simple task, waste sorting is a crucial step in the waste management process.

The best way to manage waste involves a multi-step approach that prioritises waste reduction, reuse, recycling, and proper disposal. Individuals can reduce waste generation by choosing products with minimal packaging and avoiding single-use items.

Recycling and reusing bags, containers, and water bottles, as well as donating or repurposing items instead of throwing them away, could help reduce waste.