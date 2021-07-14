EIPHIV ensures continuity of health services amid lockdown  

By RACHEAL NABISUBI More by this Author

In order to boost the health service provision amid second wave lockdown, Makerere Joints AIDS Programme (MJAP) under Makerere University College of Health Sciences (MakCHS), has been working towards consolidation of the model for provision of the full continuum of HIV/AIDS and TB prevention, care and treatment services whilst contributing to national health systems strengthening for delivery of quality services.

Dr Isaac Kimera, the project coordinator, Education for Interprofessional HIV service delivery in Uganda (EIPHIV-U) said that this was made possible through EIPHIV-U which prepares pre-service health workers for new models of service delivery, and leads to improved patient outcomes amid lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic.

The 42-day lockdown was announced by the President Museveni last month as a measure to control the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which also created trends in the health care system.

“Trends are changing and HIV Care is no exception which presents a unique opportunity for health workers in the HIV Care space to adapt to change through expounding on new techniques and practices to help patients and the communities they are serving in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” Dr Kimera said.

The EIPHIV-Uganda is a clinical E-Learning Platform for HIV health providers that enables retooling of in-service and prepares pre-service health workers for new models of interprofessional HIV service delivery, aimed at improving patient outcomes.

The E-learning platform is tailored for healthcare professionals who fall under the category of Frontline health HIV care professionals between 22-45 years and Health workers currently working in an HIV clinical setting who must be registered with a relevant body (for Medical, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Nursing and other paramedical fields) and have access to a smartphone or laptop to support online learning sessions.”

This also incorporated creating visual content aids like videos and charts to ease learning.

Dr. Fred Semitala, executive director, MJAP noted that E-learning gives EIPHIV Uganda a unique placement of providing relevant trainings that will ensure better health care practice routines and appreciate collaboration with the different coordinators involved in the patient HIV Care process.

EIPHIV currently has 142 active trainees being supported by the 5 select institutions i.e. Makerere University, Kabale University, Busitema University, Clarke International University and Nsambya hospital.

Dr. Martin Muddu, HIV Care and treatment Advisor, MJAP, noted that before the outbreak of Covid19, it involved physical training sessions, discussions and peer to peer meetings and interactions but over time, health practitioners have entirely adopted to online learning process and the first of its kind on the Uganda HIV Care scene.

“We are proud today that the EIPHIV Uganda is now a fully functional online training project and we are able to improve the state of HIV Care in Uganda by training various health professionals in different parts of Uganda while still complying with Covid19 SOPs,” Dr Muddu said.

He further added that they have invested in technological infrastructure from experts, hardware, software and partnerships to ease the transition because HIV patients are part of the vulnerable group that need help and support to make it through the pandemic.

However, some of the barriers cited while transitioning to digital include; delayed module completions by trainees and the internet connectivity issues.







