Elubu needs Shs5m for surgery

Christian Elubu urgently needs a surgery to treat a bone infection that is affecting his shoulder bone.

Elubu was born at Ssekanyonyi Health Centre in Mityana District with a swollen left shoulder which developed into a septic wound three weeks later.

According to Esther Nakigudde, his 14-year-old mother, when the wound developed, she took the child to Mulago National Referral Hospital where a treatment course was prescribed but after a week at the hospital, she could no longer afford to pay for the treatment.

“We could not afford the treatment so we left and went back home. We continued to give the child ampiclox but there are some days when the pus is too much and it leaks through the breast and ear,” Nakigudde says.

When the condition worsened, she took the baby back to Ssekanyonyi Health Centre where she was referred to Kisenyi Health centre.

From there, Elubu was referred to Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services in Uganda (CoRSU) Hospital in Kisubi, where he was assessed and diagnosed with a bone infection and hydrocele; a common type of swelling in the scrotum for newborns. This swelling happens when fluid collects in the thin sac that surrounds a testicle.

The surgery to correct these conditions will cost Nakigudde Shs5m, which she cannot afford because she is a child-mother.

The surgery according to CoRSU is urgent and was supposed to be carried out by July 26. Doctors say there will be dire repercussions if there are any further delays.

“I, therefore, appeal to all good Samaritans to help me raise the funds so that my child can have this life-saving surgery,” Nakigudde pleads.