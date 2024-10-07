Emeka's walk to fitness, health

Collins Baryeija, also known as Emeka the romantic mukiga’s weight loss journey began when he started working at KFM Radio. The excitement of his new job was soon overshadowed by a harsh reality; climbing just a few stairs left him breathless.

His then boss, the charismatic Joseph Beyanga, commonly known as Joe Walker noticed Emeka's struggles and offered a simple piece of advice, “Start walking. It will help you lose weight, improving your overall health in the long run.”

At first, Baryeija brushed off Joe Walker’s suggestion. However, reality set in when he began experiencing severe backaches and body pains. These physical challenges, coupled with insomnia and low immunity, made him realise he needed to take immediate action.

The start

“I started my morning walks in 2022. I would walk for about seven to 10 kilometres. After a few weeks, I noticed I had lost some kilogrammes and the challenges I had started facing, plus the body aches had reduced,” he says.

For two months, Emeka was on fire; his mornings often planned out to always include a walk. However, as life often goes, he let slip. The excitement faded and after three months, he found himself back where he had started, struggling to maintain the momentum he had so carefully built.

“I was fat and had a potbelly. One time, I posted a picture and I was trolled by the online family, which bothered me a lot. I was already depressed because I was silently battling something. My doctor had said I was at risk of suffering from heart disease and blood clots, so did a physiotherapist,” he recalls.

Resolution

The beginning of 2024 came with resolutions he was keen to keep.

“I stopped taking soda, sugars and changed my diet entirely. As the year began, I said to myself ‘This year, I must make a great impact in my life,’’ he says.

Weighing 120kgs but with renewed determination, each stride felt like a push against the fatigue that once held him back. Baryeija was not just walking; he was marching toward a healthier future, leaving behind the health burdens that had started plaguing his life.

“I started walking every day. I started with five kilometres a day and increased to nine, then to 18. Then, I started walking from Kyanja to Namuwongo, four times a week with eight to 22km on Saturdays. I also started intermittent fasting,” he says.

By March, Baryeija had shed 11kgs and weighed 95kgs in April. A month later, he had shed another six kilogrammes.

New lifestyle

“My lifestyle is not about to change. It is something I want to continue doing. My inspiration is Joewalker. He is in his late 40s but he is still walking and looks as good as a teenager,” he says.

Baryeija also believes his immunity has improved since he has not gone to hospital in a while. Walking has eliminated all the risks of heart disease and blood clots among other health risks.

“The more you walk, the healthier you become. I have also seen testimonies of people and that motivates me so much. It is safe to say it has changed me for the better,” he says.

Intermittent fasting

“I have my last meal between 7 and 8pm and eat again the following day. Usually, I fast for about after 16 hours. For example, if I have my last meal at 8pm, I will eat again at around midday or 1pm. I can, however, stretch up to about 2 or 3pm, which makes it about 18 hours of fasting,” he says.

While he is now used to this routine, in the beginning, he says, it was not as easy. He would often feel weak as he walked and sometimes, the pain was unbearable.

“I would feel a pain in my ribcage. And because I walked long distances on Saturday, one time, as I walked, my legs just gave up on me. I took a one-month break and when it was done, my body felt much better and able to carry on,” Baryeija recalls.

Motivation

While there were times he would wake up tired, his wife would always be there to motivate him to not give up.

“The people around me such as my current boss and Joe Walker keep motivating me to carry on. There is also what we call the Twitter running school. Here, we have people such as Raymond Mujuni, Robert Kabushenga, Janet Nakazi, and Kwesi Tabaro, among others, who share reports of mileage every month. To keep up with them, I must keep in shape too, while doing my rounds,” he says.

Baryeija has also joined the Joe Walker Community School, which are monthly community walks.

Despite the scary, deserted roads, he has learnt to carry enough water with him every time he walks longer distances to keep him from getting dehydrated.