Ending preventable maternal and newborn deaths: A call to action for sustainable health

Despite significant progress in recent decades, maternal and newborn deaths remain a critical challenge. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally, nearly 300,000 women die annually due to pregnancy or childbirth-related causes.

Additionally, 2.3 million babies die within their first month of life, while 1.9 million are stillborn. These losses are disproportionately concentrated in low-income countries and fragile settings, primarily in the WHO African Region.

In Africa, WHO reports that 20 mothers and 120 newborns die every hour, amounting to of 178,000 maternal and 1 million newborn deaths annually.

Every seven seconds, somewhere in the world, a preventable death of a woman or child occurs. Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, emphasises that these are not just numbers but represent real lives lost, families shattered, and futures cut short.

This year, World Health Day will be observed under the theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures." It marks the beginning of a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health, serving as a solemn reminder of our collective responsibility to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths while prioritising the long-term health and well-being of women and children.

More must be done

Countries are making strides, offering hope. Health worker training is expanding, maternal and newborn care services are being strengthened, and digital innovations are improving access.

In Sierra Leone, a government-led, WHO-supported initiative has achieved substantial progress by upgrading facilities, training skilled personnel, and investing in the social determinants of health—providing a valuable model for others to follow.

However, deep challenges persist: underfunded health systems, infrastructure gaps, shortages of health workers, conflicts, emergencies, and climate-related shocks. When services are disrupted, women and children bear the greatest burden.

Dr Ihekweazu calls for intensified efforts by governments and communities to end preventable diseases and deaths.

National perspective

In Uganda, this year’s World Health Day will be celebrated at Baitambogwe Health Center III in Mayuge District. Mr Emma Ainebyoona, the Senior Communications Officer at the Ministry of Health, highlights that this day provides an opportunity to reflect on Uganda’s performance in health service delivery, health promotion, and well-being interventions, including physical activities.

"It is also a time to identify areas for improvement," he adds. Aligning with Dr Ihekweazu’s call for action, Mr Ainebyoona states that Uganda is empowering community health extension workers to promote health and prevent diseases in various communities.

“The community health extension workers are trained by the Ministry of Health for six months to support people in improving health such as ensuring immunisation is done for all, preventing diseases like malaria, and empowering breastfeeding mothers, among others.

To facilitate their work, they receive a monthly allowance,” he explains. These workers, selected from every parish, collaborate with Health Center III personnel on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

Maternal and newborn health in Uganda

Dr Ihekweazu underscores the importance of improving maternal and newborn health and prioritising women’s long-term well-being. Uganda has made notable progress in this area, achieving a 49 percent reduction in the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) and a 19 percent reduction in the neonatal mortality rate (NMR) over the last decade.

This progress is attributed to targeted interventions outlined in key national policies and strategies, such as the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) Sharpened Plan (2022/23-2026/27).

Other impactful measures include:

• Expanding access to family planning and reproductive health services

• Strengthening emergency obstetric and newborn care (EmONC)

• Increasing skilled birth attendance with continuous provider training

• Institutionalisng Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR)

• Promoting community engagement for antenatal care, facility deliveries, and postnatal care

The role of the government

To further improve maternal and newborn health, Mr. Ainebyoona outlines key government actions:

• Increasing domestic resources for health by investing in maternal and newborn health is a catalyst for economic growth.

• Strengthening primary healthcare and referrals through equipping maternal and neonatal units, expanding quality improvement initiatives, and scaling up emergency care will prevent unnecessary deaths.

• Empowering pregnant women to ensure eight antenatal visits, promote early screenings, support healthy lifestyles, and provide respectful maternity care, including birth companions, pain relief, and mobility during labor.

• Investing in health workforce to expand training, deployment, and retention strategies, scale up digital Continuous Professional Development (CPD), and enhance skills in neonatal resuscitation and essential newborn care.

• Multi-sectoral collaboration to address gender inequality, poverty, and education gaps to delay first pregnancies, reduce adolescent births, and improve maternal and newborn outcomes.

• Scaling up community-based newborn health initiatives to promote early and exclusive breastfeeding, expand Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), and strengthening community health worker networks to ensure essential newborn care reaches every home.

Ensuring general sustainable health

To accelerate progress and achieve sustainable health outcomes, Mr Ainebyoona emphasises the importance of preventive measures. These include:

Screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs): “You should not wait for an ailment or pain before you go for a check-up. Make health screening a routine part of life to detect diseases early before they become unmanageable,” he advises.

Handwashing with soap and clean water: A critical practice that prevents the spread of diseases such as flu, cholera, diarrhea, and even deadly illnesses like Ebola. Sleeping under mosquito nets: A vital measure in reducing malaria-related deaths, which WHO reports as causing 15,945 fatalities annually in Uganda.

Living a healthy lifestyle: Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep help prevent NCDs such as high blood pressure. The global commitment to maternal and newborn health is clear.

However, success hinges on sustained investment, community engagement, and political will. The journey toward “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures” requires concerted efforts from individuals, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and society as a whole.

MATERNAL DEATHS

According to the World Health Organisation, most maternal deaths occur during childbirth and the postnatal period, often due to hemorrhage, infections, and hypertensive disorders. Neonatal deaths, on the other hand, primarily stem from birth asphyxia (50 percent), complications of prematurity (18 percent), and sepsis (7 percent).

These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for quality healthcare during labor, childbirth, and particularly the postnatal period, which remains critical to reducing mortality.

As we commemorate World Health Day, it serves as a solemn reminder of our collective responsibility to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths—while also prioritising the long-term health and well-being of women and children.