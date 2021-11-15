Engaging your core for fitness

In order to understand your core muscles and the best exercises for you, engage the services of a fitness trainer. Photo / gettyimages.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Your core is essential to every movement you make. Experts talk about how to engage your core while performing various activities such as walking, working out at the gym, or even just sitting at your office desk.

It is one thing for your trainer to urge you to engage your core and another to actually do it since a number of people have no idea what the core is or what it comprises.

