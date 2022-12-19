Enjoying Christmas food without putting your health at risk

It is that time of the year when family and friends gather to enjoy each other’s company, often over a meal and drinks. It is no wonder that maintaining healthy eating habits during this time is challenging.

According to www.health.havard.edu, studies have shown that people gain weight the most during the holiday season than they do throughout the rest of the year. The good news, however, is that you can still eat, drink without overdoing it.

Do not overdo it

Just because there is an excess of food, drinks, and cake does not mean you should binge on each and everything that comes your way. Do not heap food on your plate, and think twice before having seconds.

Also, over the Christmas period, we often eat more than we would at home because of influence from company. So, before you go to the restaurant, make sure you have an idea of healthy options on the menu. You can also decide to skip that tasty desert and eat fruits instead.

Ivan Phillip Baguma, a dietitian at Nella Organics, says you are better off eating vegetables and foods rich in fibre.

“Eat non-starchy vegetables which are rich in fibre and will keep you feeling full for longer. You can also opt for vegetable smoothies which will reduce inflammatory issues as a result of taking too many soft and alcoholic drinks,” Baguma explains.

Christmas spirit

The Christmas season is the time of the year when people socialise the most, leading to a spike in the number of opportunities to drink alcohol.

Vernon Bikamata, a nutritionist, says excessive drinking is not only intoxicating, but also leads to weight gain.

“Alcohol slows down digestion, interfering with the metabolism process,’’ Bikamata says.

Baguma adds that alcohol and sugary beverages such as soda have high calorie levels.

“Most alcoholic drinks have more calories than fat. Beer, for example, contains a reasonable amount of carbohydrates. Many focus on alcohol content levels, but just because it has a low percentage does not mean it does not contain additives that can be harmful to your health,” he warns.

Snack wisely

Snacks such as cookies and cakes are usually available for you to take as you please, which is why you are more likely to snack unnecessarily. Keep the treats out of sight. It may be difficult in situations you cannot control say at the workplace or family parties, but just be mindful and cautious of what you are putting in your mouth.

According to www.verywellfamily.com, high sugar intake is one of the major causes of obesity in children today. As a parent, ensure your children do not take unhealthy amounts of snacks such as candy, ice-cream and sweet processed beverages. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds are filling snacks that do not contain added sugars or unhealthy fats.

Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation is common during the holidays. However, when you do not sleep enough, you will be hungrier throughout the day so you will consume more calories.

“Because you are sleep deprived, the hormones in your body are out of balance and the stress hormone cortisol will be produced in excess. This hormone will make you crave fatty foods since subconsciously, you are looking for external energy to take you through the day,” Baguma says.

Inadequate sleep, according to www.28bysamwood.com, is also linked to low metabolism, which is caused by alterations in the body’s circadian rhythm, the biological clock that regulates bodily functions.

Other ways

We all enjoy sharing a meal with family or friends, but this festive season, try doing something different. This way you are more likely to avoid unhealthy food options, while also saving money.