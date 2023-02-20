Epilepsy is more than just seizures

Although epilepsy is one of the world’s oldest medical conditions, a lot of myths, public fear and stigma continue to persist, which makes many people who suffer from the condition delay to seek medical attention.

There is a lot of reluctance talking about the disease and so many people lack an understanding of individual risks and often discriminate against such people in communities and workplaces.

This discrimination and misconceptions are in most cases more difficult to deal with than the seizures themselves, leading to sudden unexpected deaths.

Epilepsy, a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain affects people of all ages and affects almost every aspect of life of the person diagnosed with the disease.

According to Dr Angelina Kakooza Mwesige, an epilepsy advocate and paediatric neurologist in the department of Paediatrics and child health at Makerere University College of Health Sciences, in Uganda, 10.3 in every 1,000 people are living with the disease which is more common in children than adults.

“Since there is limited information about the cause of the disease, many attribute it to witchcraft, which causes a treatment gap of up to 80 percent of people living with epilepsy not receiving the appropriate treatment, preferring to seek help from traditional healers according to a research conducted in Mayuge District,” she says.

Dr Mwesige also remarks that many children have up to two years delay in treatment, which is compounded by low awareness, accessibility in terms of transport and affordability of epilepsy treatment.

Acoording to the World Health Organisation (WHO) globally, more than 65 million people have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases. Also, three quarters of people with epilepsy living in low-income countries do not get the treatment they need.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that is characterised by recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body (partial) or the entire body (generalised). These are sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.

A seizure, according to Dr Robert Sebunya, a consultant paediatric neurologist at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala, is a sudden uncontrolled occurrence of signs and symptoms due to a burst of electrical activity in the brain that disrupts the way messages are sent between the brain cells. Having one seizure does not mean one has epilepsy.

“Epilepsy, therefore, is a disorder of the brain characterised by repeated seizures. Presentation of the seizures depends on the area of the brain where the electrical discharge is coming from. Seizures can vary in frequency and time. It can be as brief as a lapse in attention or mere muscle jerks to severe and prolonged convulsions that may happen once in a year or several episodes in a day,” he reports.

Causes

Many people assume that epilepsy is a mental illness and that limits activities. Some think it is contagious by touch or through saliva but this is not true according to Dr Sebunya. However, many underlying disease mechanisms can lead to epilepsy.

About 50 per cent of global epilepsy cases have no known cause. The causes of epilepsy are divided into structural, genetic, infectious, metabolic, immune and unknown categories.

Infections during pregnancy and early childhood can expose a child to the risk of epilepsy, causing brain damage from prenatal causes (a loss of oxygen or trauma during birth, low birth weight), congenital abnormalities or genetic conditions with associated brain malformations.

A severe head injury from road traffic accidents can lead to damage to the brain, which later forms a scar in the brain and may trigger post-traumatic epilepsy.

A stroke or any other structural abnormalities in the brain such as a tumour that restricts the amount of oxygen to the brain can also cause epilepsy.

An infection of the brain and the central nervous system such as meningitis, cerebral malaria, and encephalitis can trigger epilepsy even after they have been treated and managed well. Family history (genetic predisposition); autoimmune.

The eggs of the pig tapeworm from undercooked pork can find their way into the brain (neurocysticercosis) which may trigger epileptic seizures.

Signs and symptoms

Characteristics of epileptic seizures vary and depend on where in the brain the discharge happens, and how far it spreads. Temporary symptoms such as loss of awareness (unconsciousness) and disturbances of movement, sensation (including vision, hearing and taste), mood, or other cognitive functions can occur.

“If there are any clinical symptoms of epilepsy, the neurologist will do a background study and thereafter request for an electroencephalography (EEG) and a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan; the tools used in the investigation of epilepsy,” says Dr Sebunya.

People with epilepsy tend to have physical problems (such as fractures and bruising from injuries related to seizures), as well as higher rates of psychological conditions such as anxiety and depression. The risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than in the general population, caused by falls, drowning, burns and prolonged seizures.

Treatment

To help a person suffering from an epileptic seizure, lay the convulsing child or person on the left lateral position (recovery position) and remove all sharp objects where possible. If the seizure lasts for more than five minutes, prepare to transfer the person to hospital. If it is a child, rectal diazepam can be inserted on the way to hospital.

“The unfortunate thing is that when someone gets a seizure, they think it is the usual thing and that they are going to outgrow it so they delay seeking treatment while others seek help from traditional healers. There is medicine that can control seizures,” Dr Sebunya says.

Epilepsy is curable, especially in syndromes that are not complicated. In the case of scarring of brain tissue from an accident, a surgery can be done to remove the scar that triggers the epilepsy. There are also some self-limiting epilepsy syndromes that can be outgrown with treatment.

“About 70 percent of people living with epilepsy could become seizure free with appropriate use of anti-seizure medication. The challenge, however, is the stigma associated with epilepsy and, thus, a delay in initiating treatment,” Dr Sebunya adds.

Prevention

If you have a family history of epilepsy, prevention may not be an option but rather to be on alert and seek medical attention upon onset of any symptoms, according to Dr Angelina Kakooza Mwesige, a neurologist.

Elimination of parasites that cause central nervous system infections from environments and educating people on how to avoid such infections is key.

Adequate perinatal care can reduce new cases of epilepsy caused by birth injury.

Measures to prevent or control high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity and the avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol use can help prevent epilepsy associated with stroke.