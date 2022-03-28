Erectile dysfunction and age

I am 46 years old. In my prime, I would always get an erection in the morning but this is not the case now. What could be the problem? JK

Dear JK,

Most human erections are related to sexual or physical stimulation and sexual thoughts, resulting in about 11 erections a day. That said, three to five of these erections happen spontaneously at night during the so-called REM sleep, which is the dreamy part of sleep.

‘Morning wood’ (nocturnal penile tumescence) is a slang referring to a spontaneous erection as one wakes up in the morning. This is not a result of sexual or physical stimulation, sexual thoughts or dreams and, therefore, waking up with an erection is not affected by sexual satisfaction or sexual starvation.

Children may wake up with such an erection due to a full bladder sometimes but when an adult gets an erection, they may find it difficult to pass urine, hence spontaneous nightly erections helping to stop bed wetting.

Often, a person wakes up at the end of a REM sleep cycle, and at this time, a man’s testosterone hormone levels are highest which is good for morning erections. Not surprisingly, most men want to engage in sexual intercourse in the morning when their testosterone levels are highest.

Testosterone contributes to sexual function and as it wanes with age (after 30s), an erection in the morning tends to progressively reduce and this could be the main reason your morning erections have been affected.

That said, if suddenly a man does not get morning erections regularly, it can indicate a health issue such as erectile dysfunction, or lack of good quality sleep, which could also be affecting you.

Any sudden loss of morning erections requires a doctor’s consultation to rule out a medical cause. A doctor will also be able to give proper treatment where necessary.

When does fertility return after stopping birth control?

My wife has been taking birth control pills for one year. When she stops, how long will it take for her to become pregnant? Ali

Dear Ali,

The progesterone only pill (mini pill) and another with a combination of a progesterone and oestrogen (the combined pill) are the two major birth control pills used in Uganda. Both pills work by stopping ovulation and, therefore, may both interfere with one’s period for a while after ceasing to take them.

Most women will have a period two to four weeks after stopping the pill, but one’s weight, health status, stress, exercise and disease conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and menopause may influence the cycle. It is important to remember that a number of women take contraceptives much later in life (close to menopause) when they think they are done with getting pregnant.

If one is nearing menopause, she may take longer to get her period or conceive or never at all.