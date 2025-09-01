Ettalo: The truth about a treatable disease killing children

In many Ugandan communities, ettalo is feared as witchcraft, leaving families torn between traditional beliefs and modern medicine. But doctors insist ettalo is a treatable infection, and delaying treatment can lead to disability or death.

Villagers in Bugolo, Buikwe District, have criticised a local family for their son's death, claiming that seeking hospital treatment was the direct cause. The incident involved a 14-year-old boy who was admitted to Nyenga Hospital with a severely swollen leg.

The condition began as a small, itchy pimple on his leg that he could not stop scratching. Each day, the swelling increased and the pain intensified.

After a week, his parents, realising it was more serious than they had initially thought, made the decision to take him to the hospital. Tragically, the boy passed away a week after being admitted. Prior to this, the villagers had advised the parents that the ailment was ettalo, a condition the community believes is associated with witchcraft and can only be treated with specific traditional herbs. As they castigated the grieving family, one villager was heard saying, “You took your son to the hospital, and he got injected. That is why he died. We are Baganda, and we believe that ettalo cannot be cured by modern medicine.”

Witchcraft myths vs medical facts

Deeply feared across Uganda, the condition known as ettalo (or "two rec" in the north) is widely believed to be a witchcraft-induced death sentence. This myth causes many to avoid hospitals, with communities instead relying on traditional healers.

Joseph Odong from northern Uganda says the commonest method of treatment is using a red-hot arrow.

A patient undergoes a CT scan procedure. Such scans are usually performed to show various images of the internal body system. (Right), the X-ray scanned image is transmitted to a computer where the radiologist interprets the image. Photo by Ismail Kezaala.

However, doctors say this belief is completely at odds with medical fact. The condition is a treatable bacterial infection, medically diagnosed as pyomyositis (in muscles) or osteomyelitis (in bones), and has no connection to witchcraft. This clash between myth and medicine often leads to a dangerous refusal of effective medical treatment.

What doctors say about ettalo

Medical experts have come forward to demystify ettalo, clarifying that it is a treatable bacterial infection with no connection to witchcraft. Dr Edward Mugerwa, a dermatologist at The Skin Specialist’s Clinic in Njeru Municipality, says the condition is medically diagnosed as ‘pyomyositis’. This is an infection of the skeletal muscles which leads to severe inflammation and the formation of pus within the muscle tissue. The infection is caused by common bacteria, primarily Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes.

Dr Livingstone Lusinde, a physician with the Ministry of Health's malaria control programme, says the bacteria can enter the body through any opening in the skin, from a small pinprick or a plucked hair to a larger wound. They can also be introduced from the soil, particularly for those who walk barefoot. The infection can begin as cellulitis before penetrating deeper into the muscle.

Dr Lusinde further notes that any pre-existing condition causing inflammation in the muscles can create vulnerability. This includes autoimmune disorders, where the body produces antibodies that attack its own tissues, making it easier for bacteria to establish an infection.

While pyomyositis can affect young adults and children, Dr Mugerwa notes that individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those who are HIV-positive or malnourished, are at a greatly increased risk. The disease can affect multiple muscle groups, but it most commonly presents with fever and painful swelling in the muscles of the lower abdomen and thighs.

Osteomyelitis: The bone infection

Osteomyelitis is a serious infection of the bone or bone marrow. According to Dr. Francis Nyiiro, an orthopaedic surgeon at CoRSU Hospital, this condition can affect any bone, but it is most common in the leg and thigh bones, followed by those in the arms.

The increased incidence of related muscle infections (pyomyositis) in HIV-positive individuals is often linked to a higher prevalence of asymptomatic Staphylococcus aureus bacteria on their skin. This same bacterium is a common cause of osteomyelitis.

Symptoms

The symptoms differ between children and adults. In children, the onset is often acute and rapid. Key signs include severe pain or tenderness over a specific bone, fever, swelling, and shiny red skin at the site.

A child may refuse to walk or use the affected limb due to the pain. In adults, symptoms can be more gradual and deceptive. Acute cases involve pain, fever, and stiffness. However, chronic osteomyelitis may present with few or no systemic symptoms such as fever. Instead, it can manifest as persistent pus drainage, skin ulcers, or wounds that fail to heal.

Diagnosis

The most common way the infection spreads is through the bloodstream. Bacteria from a primary infection elsewhere in the body, such as a respiratory, dental, or urinary tract infection, can travel to the bone. It can also occur directly from an open wound or surgery. Due to its symptoms, osteomyelitis is often mistaken for other common ailments.

In children, it can be misdiagnosed as a simple injury or malaria, which is a common cause of fever. Diagnosis requires a multi-faceted approach. Doctors use blood tests to identify infection and imaging studies, including X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and bone scans, to reveal characteristic changes in the affected bone.

A bone biopsy is the most definitive test, as it identifies the specific bacteria and guides the choice of the most effective antibiotic. Dr Nyiiro stresses that the greatest risk is delay. He notes that children who do not receive timely medical care, can end up with permanent disability.

When treated early, osteomyelitis can often be effectively cured. The duration of treatment of osteomyelitis with antibiotics varies with the type of infection and the response to treatment. But sometimes surgery may be necessary. If there is an area of localised bacteria (bone abscess), the place may need to be opened, washed out, and drained.

If there is damaged soft tissue or bone, this may need to be removed and it may need to be replaced with bone graft or stabilised during surgery.

Again, the belief that ettalo can be healed by herbs makes things worse.

“As in osteomyelitis, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment give the best outcome where patients make a full recovery without long-standing complications. Otherwise, if there is delay in diagnosis or treatment, or if there is significant bone and soft tissue injury, it can lead to permanent functional deficits and may lead to loss of limb,” says Dr Nyiiro.

Prevention

To prevent serious bacterial infections such as pyomyositis and osteomyelitis, doctors strongly advise a proactive approach centered on maintaining a robust immune system and practicing diligent hygiene. This involves seeking and adhering to treatment for conditions like HIV, improving nutrition, and protecting the body by avoiding walking barefoot.

Furthermore, it is critical to immediately and thoroughly wash any cuts or breaks in the skin with soap, water, and antiseptic to create a barrier against bacteria and prevent them from entering the body.

Other bone diseases in Uganda

Dr Stephen Sembera from St. Francis Hospital in Kitigoma–Njeru Municipality says beyond infections, Ugandans are affected by a range of other bone diseases. Osteoporosis causes fragile bones in older adults, often going unnoticed until a fracture occurs.

Paget’s disease disrupts the bone remodeling process, leading to enlarged but weak bones. Dr Sembera says genetic conditions such as osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease) result from a collagen defect, causing frequent fractures and other complications. Bone cancer can originate in the bone (e.g., osteosarcoma) or spread there from other organs.

Nutritional deficiencies cause rickets in children, leading to soft and weak bones. Hormonal disorders like acromegaly result from excess growth hormone, causing abnormal bone growth in the hands, feet, and face. Finally, Perthes' disease affects children's hips by cutting off blood supply to the joint, leading to pain and mobility issues.

“Many of these conditions can be managed with early diagnosis and proper treatment,” says Dr Sembera.

The message from medical experts is unequivocal; ettalo is not a supernatural curse but a treatable bacterial infection. This critical distinction should be an urgent public health priority.

To save lives and prevent permanent disability, targeted community awareness campaigns are essential. These initiatives must actively dispel deep-seated myths, dismantle the stigma associated with hospital care, and powerfully encourage early medical intervention to ensure that no life is lost to a curable condition.