Exercising with visual, hearing impairment

A person with hearing or visual impairement can safely engage in most extercises, especially when they have an able partner. PHOTO/verywellfit.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Timothy Musaazi, a fitness trainer, says there are various ways to engage visually impaired persons in exercises while ensuring that injuries are reduced. 

Regular physical activity helps one keep conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes at bay. That said, visual and hearing impairments come with hindrances. 

