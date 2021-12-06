Exercising with visual, hearing impairment

Regular physical activity helps one keep conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes at bay. That said, visual and hearing impairments come with hindrances.

Timothy Musaazi, a fitness trainer, says there are various ways to engage visually impaired persons in exercises while ensuring that injuries are reduced.

“Some of these include using a sighted guide where the impaired person holds onto the hand or shoulder of a sighted trainer to say, walk. Then, there is tethering where the trainer holds a cloth in one hand and the impaired person holds the same cloth and the trainer leads the way. In this method, the trainer must be faster than the trainee for maximum benefit. The other is the use of voice where the person runs towards the voice of the instructor without any guide. This method gives them a sense of independence,” he explains.

Musaazi adds that if the person can use a treadmill, it can also be a great option to independent running. However, the treadmill must have rails for protection.

Hearing impairement

Eva Lwasa, a personal trainer, says for those with hearing impairment, patience is important because while they see, the trainer cannot give them verbal instructions.

“If you are not versed with sign language, this might be a challenge. However, that is not a barrier because, with patience, you can get the person involved. With time, a working relationship is formed and the workouts get easier,” she says. Lwasa adds that if a trainer works with such people often, the need to take a sign language course becomes imperative.

While running, jogging, and walking already seem plausible workouts for these persons, the trainers say they can engage in other activities.

Swimming

With fewer barriers, Lwasa says swimming is a great activity for these persons. “One way to swim is using floatation equipment, more so kickboards as these hit the wall before one’s head in the case of those who are visually impaired. With this, not only can one learn how to swim but also participate in laps,” she shares.



However, if one does not know where the wall is when doing a lap, there is a possibility of hitting their head owning to the speed with which one is swimming.

“Therefore, it is important that someone swims alongside them to tap them when they are nearing the wall. It is also important to keep a close eye on those that are learning so they do not cross to the deep end of the pool,” she says.

Aerobics

Musaazi says this is a very interesting activity item that both parties will enjoy. For persons with partial impairment, thus able to see or hear to some extent, saying the instructions and doing the activity will have them follow easily.

“However, for persons that barely see or hear, using aids is a necessity. For instance, the instructor could help the participant with hearing and/or visual impairment to move the limbs as the workout commands while brailing will allow one with visual impairment to have a feel of what the instructor is doing. That is coupled with continuous explanation so that the participant gets a better understanding of what to do,” he shares.

Additionally, Musaazi says the instructor can develop cues such as a tap on the shoulder to tell the participant to keep going or tell them that at the count of three one changes the activity. “That way, they will follow well because they understand the flow of events. However, repetition is key since it will help the person get a grip on things,” he says.

Skipping

Lwasa says if one is partially visually impaired, they can indulge in skipping. “This also includes those that have hearing impairments since this is an exercise one can engage in without much supervision and can be done in the comfort of one’s home,” she shares.

Nonetheless, it is important to ensure the environment is clear of all manner of debris and that the surface is somewhat flat to avoid spraining an ankle due to uneven ground.

Weightlifting

There is nothing wrong with someone with disabilities trying this activity out because it is essential during strength training. Musaazi says one of the first steps is to ensure the person exercising gets a feel of the equipment.