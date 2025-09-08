Facts: The truth about menopause

On some evenings, Stella Nyanzi is surprised by her own body. “My menopausal hormones seem to surge unexpectedly. I find myself longing for intimacy the way scorched earth in Karamoja longs for rain after a long drought. Nobody ever warned me that menopause could come with an increase in libido.

And yes, at 50 years old, I still menstruate,” Nyanzi wrote recently in a Facebook post. Her honesty struck a chord. For many Ugandan women, menopause is spoken about only in hushed tones, if at all. Yet Nyanzi’s story shows that the transition into midlife is neither uniform nor predictable. Three of her friends reached menopause at 45, 48, and 49, respectively. Others, older than her, still have their monthly flow, just as she does.

Nyanzi reveals that she first experienced hot flashes in 2020. The heat came suddenly, like fire rising from her chest, only to vanish as abruptly as it appeared. The episodes returned twice over the past five years, each time more intense, before fading again, leaving her cycle untouched. Now, she notices a heightened desire for closeness and connection.

“I sometimes think my remaining eggs are sending urgent signals before the ovaries eventually retire,” she muses. Her reflections capture both the mystery and the mischief of this stage of life. And Nyanzi is not alone. Millions of Ugandan women are navigating this confusing, transformative season, often with little knowledge, scant medical support, and shallow cultural scripts to guide them.

What is menopause?

Biologically, the journey begins long before the final period in a stretch called perimenopause. Perimenopause, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, is the transitional time around menopause. It is marked by changes in the menstrual cycle, along with other physical and emotional symptoms.

This time can last two to eight years. During this period, the body releases eggs less regularly, makes less estrogen and other hormones, becomes less fertile, and has shorter, more irregular menstrual cycles.

One should note that these are not just baby-making hormones. Estrogen, in particular, nourishes the brain, heart, bones, skin, gut, and muscles. When it declines, the effects ripple throughout the body.

“But instead of connecting the dots, we blame age. Your eyes weaken. You cannot lose weight like you used to. You feel foggy. You do not love your job anymore. No one tells you, ‘That is estrogen.’ Instead, they say, ‘You are just getting old," explains Gerry Opoka, a midlife coach and women’s wellness advocate.

A season that demands care

The first signs of perimenopause can appear in one’s 30s; dips in energy, shifts in motivation, irregular cycles, and unexplained weight gain. By the late 30s and early 40s, the changes become harder to ignore. Medically, menopause is defined as 12 consecutive months without a period, usually between the ages of 45 and 55, according to Dr Daniel Zaake, a fertility specialist at Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology Centre, Kampala. But the years before and after, the hormonal rollercoaster of perimenopause and the adjustment of post-menopause, can last a decade or more.

“This is not a time to ignore our health. It is a time to become more intentional. The hormonal reserves that once helped us function on little sleep, carry toddlers while pregnant, and juggle work and home are diminishing. Now we must consciously support what our bodies used to do naturally,” Opoka stresses.

She has seen the fruits of nurturing one’s body through movement, eating well, resting deeply, and managing stress.

“I have not had a period since 2017. But I have also never had a single menopausal symptom. Why? Because I understand what my body is doing, and I support it. I eat well. I exercise. I dance. I laugh. I prioritise joy and connection. I do not see this as the end of life. I see it as my rebirth,” she says.

Seeing women suffering unnecessarily, confused and feeling as though they are losing their minds, bodies and ambition, pushed her to speak more about menopause. “When we do not transition well, our children suffer. They end up caring for parents who gave up too early. Yet these same parents could live another 30 or 40 years. What if we prepared ourselves to support them instead?” she asks.

Highs and lows of menopause

Some women experience symptoms ranging from urinary frequency, loss of sexual desire and vaginal dryness. The dryness, according to Dr Vincent Karuhanga, a general practitioner at Friends Polyclinic, can also affect the mouth, eyes, and throat. The symptoms, Dr Karuhanga says, often begin five years before the final period. They can persist even post-menopause, sometimes disappearing and later returning, especially if stress or anxiety are present.

“Many women report reduced libido, but interestingly, in some cases, as female hormones decline and male hormones such as testosterone become relatively higher, a few women experience an increase in sexual desire. This can be seen in women who develop deeper voices, thinning hair, or even more body hair after menopause,” he says.

He adds that culture may influence libido since mindset affects sexuality and much of desire is psychological. Not all women experience menopause the same way. Some go through it with minimal symptoms, while others suffer severely.

Headaches, especially migraines linked to periods, can worsen around menopause and persist even afterwards.

Designed to transform

Just as puberty ushers a girl into womanhood, Opoka believes menopause ushers women into matriarchy.

“Our bodies were never meant to stay in one gear. Childbearing is sacred, God borrowing our bodies to bring forth life. But once that phase is over, we are not discarded. We are given ourselves back,” she says.

The problem, she explains, is the cultural narrative that ties a woman’s worth to fertility. The end of reproduction is too often mistaken for the end of purpose. “In truth, this phase means that all the life we have lived, all the wisdom we have gathered, is now meant to serve the next generation. We become the guides, the anchors, the legacy builders. But we must take care of ourselves to fully step into that role.”

What the doctors say Medical experts caution that menopause is natural but requires awareness.

“Menopause does not happen in a single day, but is a gradual transition that begins years before the last menstrual period. Women who have had multiple pregnancies often experience a later transition because pregnancy allows the ovaries to rest. In contrast, women who never conceived may reach menopause earlier,” explains Dr Zaake.

He emphasises preparation through healthy habits such as a balanced diet, exercise, adequate sleep, managing stress, and avoiding smoking or excess alcohol.

Dr Karuhanga adds: “Many people confuse menopause with just ‘not having periods.’ That is not correct. A woman can stop menstruating for other reasons, including taking contraceptives, sudden weight changes, or medical conditions such as polycystic ovarian disease.”

Where lifestyle fails

While some women manage with lifestyle changes, others do not. Vaginal dryness can be eased with estrogen gels or lubricants. Supplements are widely marketed, but many are ineffective or harmful if misused. If symptoms are severe and affect quality of life, doctors may recommend hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This must be prescribed carefully as it can increase the risk of womb cancer. Some people recommend soy products because they contain plant-based estrogen-like compounds. They can help some women, but may also cause weight gain, which is not desirable at this stage.

“Ultimately, menopause is not a disease. It is a natural stage of life, and the experience mirrors that of one’s mother or grandmother. Some women find freedom, others distress. The key is to understand it, seek medical advice when necessary, and manage it with wisdom,” Dr Karuhanga says.