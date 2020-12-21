Festive season tips for healthy eating

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author



Whether it is sitting around the family dinner table or munching on endless snacks at a party, the holidays mean lots of food. It can be hard to keep from overdoing it, but it is possible.

However, staying healthy does not necessarily mean controlling what you eat, but your alcohol intake as well.

What, when to eat

According to Purity Wako, a nutritionist, having proper routines for meals will help you not to eat just for the sake of it. She also advises having a fruit before any meal, including breakfast.

According to healthline.com, fruit fibre cleanses the colon and leaves you feeling light and refreshed for the rest of the day. Fruit nutrients also trigger digestive juices in the stomach and wash out old waste matter from the previous day.

Eat with restraint

The season is about celebrating and food is a major part of the equation but that does not mean eating because you feel like it. Edgar Ntulume, a diet and fitness enthusiast, says if you do not control the amount of food you eat during this period, chances are you will have to do a crash diet at the start of the year.

“It is not easy to take the body from one extreme to another. It is, therefore, better that you continue controlling your portions even if the food might be in plenty and appetising,” he says.

Be nutritious

According to Giadzy.com, having a nutritious shake or smoothie in the morning will fuel your body throughout the day. This, she says, is especially important for those who will be busy during the holiday season.

“During the holidays, you can have strings of days in a row that you are going out to lunches with family and attending parties at night. Basically, you give up a lot of control over your diet. For this reason, it is a great idea to load up your breakfast, the one meal you can control, with lots of nutritious foods,” the site states.

Wako also urges you to eat more vegetables since they regulate the food nutrients in the body.

The fibre in the vegetables helps the food stay longer in the system thus helping you lessen the amount of food you eat and how often you get hungry.

When you eat a lot of junk, you will need to eat more often since these foods lack the necessary nutrients needed by the body, making you want to eat more often.

Clever eating

According to healthhub.com, the brain takes about 20 minutes to register fullness. So, why not eat your food as slowly as possible? This will not only help you eat less but also digest your food better. Slowing down can also increase fullness and promote weight loss, among other health benefits.

Know your weakness

Wako says most of us have a soft spot for something sweet or salty. Admitting this is important. Whatever your weakness, it might be best to not eat any at all, as stopping after you have had some may be harder than resisting altogether.



Dessert is okay, but be smart

If you fancy dessert, offer to share with someone, or look for fruit-based options. Added sugars in foods are a source of “empty kilojoules”; they give our bodies energy but very little in the way of nutrients for health. Frequent sugar consumption can also lead to tooth decay.