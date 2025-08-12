Fighting throat cancer through awareness

Throat cancer is a serious condition that develops when malignant cells grow in the tissues of the throat, including the pharynx (throat), larynx (voice box), or tonsils. While it is not as common as other cancers, its impact can be life-altering, affecting breathing, speech, and swallowing. At the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), efforts are underway to raise awareness and improve access to prevention, early detection, and treatment.

Throat cancer includes three main types: pharyngeal cancer (which affects the tube behind the nose and mouth), laryngeal cancer (involving the voice box), and tonsil cancer (affecting the tonsils at the back of the throat). Each may present with slightly different symptoms but often shares common risk factors.

What increases risk?

The most significant risk factor is tobacco use. Smoking or chewing tobacco greatly increases the chances of developing throat cancer. Alcohol, particularly when consumed heavily and in combination with tobacco, raises the risk even more. Another growing cause is infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), especially the high-risk strain HPV-16. Poor oral hygiene, chronic dental infections, and untreated gum disease may also contribute to throat cancer.

A diet low in fruits and vegetables deprives the body of protective nutrients and antioxidants, while long-term exposure to industrial chemicals such as asbestos and wood dust can increase the risk. People with chronic acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may also be more vulnerable due to repeated irritation of the throat.

Warning signs

Symptoms often resemble other common illnesses, making early diagnosis difficult. Persistent sore throat, hoarseness or voice changes, difficulty swallowing, or a feeling that something is stuck in the throat are early warning signs. Others include a chronic cough, sometimes with blood, one-sided ear pain, neck lumps or swelling, bad breath, and unexplained weight loss. If any of these symptoms last longer than two weeks, medical advice should be sought immediately.

How diagnosis is done

At UCI, a range of diagnostic tools are used to confirm throat cancer. This begins with a physical examination and review of medical history. A laryngoscopy, which uses a small camera to view the inside of the throat and voice box, helps identify unusual growths.

Imaging tests such as CT scans, MRIs, and PET scans are used to determine the size and spread of the cancer. A biopsy, where a sample of tissue is taken and examined under a microscope, confirms the diagnosis. Early detection offers the best chance for successful treatment, so individuals with known risk factors are encouraged to go for regular checkups.

Treatment and recovery

Treatment depends on the location and stage of the cancer, as well as the patient’s overall health. Surgery may be performed to remove tumours or affected lymph nodes. Radiation therapy, which uses high-energy rays to kill cancer cells, is especially effective in the early stages.

Chemotherapy, often used with radiation, uses strong drugs to destroy cancer cells throughout the body. Targeted therapy uses drugs that specifically attack cancer cells with fewer side effects. After treatment, many patients need rehabilitation, including speech and swallowing therapy, to regain normal function. At UCI, treatment plans are developed by teams of specialists who work together to offer comprehensive care.

Preventing throat cancer

The most effective way to combat throat cancer is through prevention. Avoiding tobacco completely and limiting alcohol intake are essential steps. Getting vaccinated against HPV, especially before becoming sexually active, reduces the risk of HPV-related throat cancers. Good oral hygiene, including regular brushing, dental visits, and treatment of infections, is also important.

A balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables supports immune health. Those with acid reflux should seek medical treatment to reduce throat irritation and potential damage.

A national response

In Uganda, rising tobacco use, poor awareness, and limited diagnostic services have contributed to an increase in throat cancer cases. However, with expanded screening, greater public education, and enhanced treatment capacity at UCI and regional cancer centres, progress is possible. Through early action and better awareness, many lives can be saved.