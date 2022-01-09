Five natural ways to reduce wrinkles

No one wants to look older than they are. Wrinkles are caused by the normal deterioration of skin that occurs with age. There are many ways to reduce wrinkles, which will give you the youthful appearance that you have always wanted.

Make sunscreen your friend

Sunscreen is one of the best ways to reduce wrinkles because it protects your skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation which can cause deep creases known as «age spots». Sunscreen should not be limited to when you are going outdoors, you can also use sunscreen when you are indoors where sunlight is likely to penetrate.

If you do not use sunscreen, UV rays from the sun will penetrate your skin and cause damage to both the surface and deeper layers of skin tissue. This leads to a breakdown in collagen, which is what gives your skin its strength and elasticity that prevents wrinkle formation. Rubbing moisturiser on after being in the sun will not provide adequate protection.

For best results, make sure that you do some research and choose a sunscreen that is right for your lifestyle and type of skin.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a substantial source of antioxidants, which are useful in reducing wrinkles. Olive oil contains oleocanthal and hydroxytyrosol, which are known for their antioxidant properties that work to reduce the effects caused by free radicals on your skin tissue. This can help prevent deep creases from forming over time.

Olive oil can moisturise your face after cleansing or you can mix it with other ingredients such as honey and sugar to create a scrub. Massage the skin with olive oil for results.

Essential oils massage

Essential oils such as lavender and grape seed help reduce wrinkles. These essential oils can be used in a massage session for best results. Combine these natural ingredients with a carrier oil that will not clog your pores such as coconut, almond, or olive oils.

To create the mixture of essential oils and carrier oil, mix them in a glass bowl. Then, apply the mixture to your skin through gentle circular motions until you have covered the entire face and neck area. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing off.

Diet check

Having a great diet is one of the best ways to reduce wrinkles. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet and lean protein. Drink lots of water, too.

Foods that are high in antioxidants will help you reduce wrinkles faster than those which lack these nutrients. Foods rich in antioxidant properties, will promote the growth of collagen, which gives your skin its strength.

This can help reduce wrinkles faster than just relying on creams and lotions to heal these deep lines.

You also want to include plenty of vitamin A, C, and E in your daily diet as well and limit your sugar intake.

Avoid smoking. Smokers have lower elastin levels than non-smokers, which can cause deep grooves in the skin.

Use natural face masks

Natural face masks are a wonderful way to reduce wrinkles. A common ingredient found in these natural face mask recipes is banana. Bananas are great for reducing wrinkles because they contain vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps with collagen production.

Peel a ripe banana and mash it up into a paste. Apply the banana mask to your face and neck area for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Another common ingredient found in natural face masks is honey. It contains antioxidants as well and will help reduce the effects of aging on the skin tissue. Honey can be mixed with other natural products, such as brown sugar and milk.

Put the preferred ingredients in a bowl and mix them until you get a smooth paste-like consistency. Apply it to your face and neck area for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Areas prone to wrinkle formation

The skin on the face is the most sensitive and thin when compared to the rest of the body. Hence, wrinkles on the face are quite common. Wrinkles around the eyes, on the forehead, and laugh lines or wrinkles around the mouth are very common. Neck wrinkles are also seen where the skin also tends to start sagging with age. Wrinkles on the chest, hands, and feet also develop in time.

What you need to know:

● Natural ingredients such as olive oil, essential oils, shea butter, and honey can moisturise your face. Use a facial mask for best results.