Five natural ways to reduce wrinkles

The skin on the face is the most sensitive and thin when compared to the rest of the body. Olive oil is a substantial source of antioxidants, which are useful in reducing wrinkles. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Everybody develops wrinkles due to the natural ageing process. They mainly occur on the face, neck, hands of our body. At times, genetics play a major factor while developing wrinkles.

No one wants to look older than they are. Wrinkles are caused by the normal deterioration of skin that occurs with age. There are many ways to reduce wrinkles, which will give you the youthful appearance that you have always wanted.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.