Foods with more Vitamin C than oranges

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

There are several nutrients our body needs and Vitamin C is one of them. This water-soluble vitamin is an antioxidant which also has a great effect on our immunity and skin.

Although vital for the well-being of our vessels, connective tissue, bones, and teeth among others, unfortunately, Sylvia Chelangat, a nutritionist, says Vitamin C cannot be stored or produced by the body.

“With a recommended daily intake of 90mg, we ought to eat foods rich in it and the commonest is oranges. In this way, we ensure we avoid issues such as bleeding gums, poor wound healing, scurvy and frequent bruising. When, say, a cold attacks, it should find your body ready to fight,” she says.

But did you know other foods can provide higher quantities of Vitamin C than oranges which only gives you 69.7mg?

Green peppers

One green pepper has 109mg of Vitamin C, which is 121 per cent of the daily required intake. “They also have capsaicin which is responsible for the hot taste and helps in fighting inflammation and pain,” Chelangat says.

Yellow peppers

Their Vitamin C content increases with maturity and Ivy Nakibuule, a nutritionist, says 75g of the yellow peppers will afford you 137mg of Vitamin C.

Advertisement

Blackcurrant

Chelangat says 56 grammes or half a cup of the ingredient fruits will give you 101mg of Vitamin C, which is 112 per cent of the recommended daily intake. “Blackcurrants contain antioxidant flavonoids which are responsible for their rick dark colour which when coupled with Vitamin C lowers oxidative damage from chronic diseases such as cancers, and heart disease,” she says.

Thyme

This herb not only has three times more Vitamin C than oranges but Nakibuule says it also has the highest concentration among all culinary herbs. “100g of fresh thyme gives one 160mg of Vitamin C,” she says.

She adds that even a sprinkle of the herb, which could be one to two tablespoons will afford you a considerable amount of the vitamin which will help you fight off infections. That aside, the herb is a home remedy for respiratory ailments and sore throat.

Guava

This pink fleshed fruit has got 126mg of Vitamin C per fruit which is 140 per cent of the recommended daily intake. “Per 100g, you will partake of 228mg of the vitamin,” Chelangat says.

A study, Effect of Guava in Blood Glucose and Lipid Profile in Healthy

Human Subjects, had 45 young and healthy persons eating 400gm or approximately seven guavas each day. After six weeks, their blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels had significantly dropped.

Broccoli

This vegetable, will give you as much as 51mg of Vitamin C which is 57 per cent of the recommended daily intake.

Studies such as, The Beneficial Effects of Brassica Vegetables on Human Health, showed that eating lots of Vitamin C rich green leafy vegetables could lead to reduced oxidative stress, better immunity and reduced risk of heart disease and cancers.

Note:

Vitamin C deficiency is more likely in people who:

●Smoke or are exposed to secondhand smoking.

●Have certain gastrointestinal conditions or certain types of cancer.

●Have a limited diet that doesn’t regularly include fruits and vegetables.

Severe vitamin C deficiency can lead to a disease called scurvy, which causes anemia, bleeding gums, bruising and poor wound healing.

The recommended daily amount of vitamin C is 90mls for adult men and 75mls for adult women.



editorial@ug.nationmedia.com