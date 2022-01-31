For your health, eat more broccoli

Broccoli is a good source of B vitamins namely B9, also known as folate.

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Research and studies over the years have confirmed that eating lots of fruit and vegetables, broccoli included, is associated with a lower risk of many health conditions. 

Just like other green vegetables, broccoli has a lot of nutrients that are beneficial to the body. It is a nutrient-dense food although some nutrients are lower than others.

