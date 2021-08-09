Four exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

As people get older, the bone structure gets weaker or destabilised, more so the pelvic muscles. The same usually happens with women who have given birth or when someone suffers an accident to the pelvic area.

It is important to note that these muscles support the uterus, bladder and bowel.

When they are tight or contracted, the organs they support do not sag and the rectum, urethra and vagina openings remain tight.

That way, urine and faeces will not escape easily or without one’s notice. Additionally, these muscles play a critical role in one’s sex life because when they are strong, pelvic pain during sex reduces thus a better experience.

In pregnancy and childbirth, these muscles hold the baby in place and aid in delivery.

Other factors that weaken pelvic muscles are chronic coughing, heavy lifting, and obesity.

Save lack of self-restraint regarding stool and urine passing, weak pelvic muscles will lead to painful sex and gas incontinence. Overall, it is imperative to do pelvic floor muscle training to avoid or reverse pelvic organ prolapse. Here are four exercises to help you train and strengthen your pelvic floor.

Squats

These work the biggest part of the pelvic floor muscles and Elly Barangi, a fitness trainer says the best one is sumo squats. “Unlike usual squats where one stands with legs shoulder width apart, with sumo, you will step out a little bit more,” he says. “Then bend your knees, while pushing the bottoms, and hips back to assume a chair sitting position. Stop at this point, ensuring you are at 90 degrees at the knee level and hold it for a few seconds before returning to the start position.”

Here, one is working on the muscles around the pelvic (quadcep muscles, hamstrings and glutes).

Kegels

The workout involves someone contracting and relaxing one’s pelvic floor muscles.

Derrick Senteza, a fitness trainer, says one will greatly benefit from doing kegels if they are experiencing urine leakage when they sneeze, cough, jump or laugh.

One of the best ways to know where your pelvic muscles are is to stop urination midway.

“The muscles that you feel contracting are the pelvic floor muscles and it is these that kegels work to strengthen,” Senteza shares.

The bridge will keep the pelvic floor in shape

He says to perform Kegels, contract the pelvic floor muscles and hold the position for five seconds then release for the next five seconds. “Do this 10 times, thrice a day,” he recommends.

Bridge

The workout helps with the glutes as well as strengthening the pelvic muscles.

Moreover, it does not need weights as the pause and push movements do the job.

“Lie down on your back with feet down flat, palms facing down and arms straight on your sides. Then fold your legs at 90 degrees, inhale and raise your hips but as you do, squeeze the hamstrings, pelvic floor and glutes. With your body resting on your shoulders and upper back as you go up, you will feel like your lower abs and pelvic are stretching,” Barangi shares.

He adds that as you lift your body upwards, it must make a straight line from the knees downwards and you should hold the position for two to three seconds before returning to the starting point. Do these for two to three sets with each set having 10 to 15 repetitions and a 60-second break between each set.

